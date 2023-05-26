Davenport Leads Wire-To-Wire To Capture 10th Annual Cowboy Classic

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, Mo. (May 25, 2023) – Jonathan Davenport led all 45 laps of the Cowboy Classic on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Speedway to kick off the 31st Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by Missouri Division of Tourism weekend with the victory. The win was Davenport’s first since he captured the Lucas Oil MLRA Spring Nationals on April 1st.

Davenport’s second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season came as he held off a hard-charging Ricky Thornton Jr. in the final 10 laps to win by .967 seconds over the current Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP points leader. Thornton earned the Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race with his tenth to second performance.

Tyler Bruening ran in second for the first half of the race until Thornton got by him. Bruening rounded out the Big River Steel Podium in third. Tim McCreadie was fourth followed by Spencer Hughes who rounded out the top five drivers at the finish.

Davenport was in control to the race from the start, but lapped traffic allowed Thornton to catch up to him after he had passed Bruening for second. Thornton pulled even with Davenport a handful of times and the two made slight contact in turn three racing for the lead. Davenport was able to hold off Thornton to score his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win since January 30th at Bubba Raceway Park.

Davenport in Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 67th time in his career was relieved to be back on top of the podium. “The racetrack was awesome for about the first 30 laps. They caught me before I moved up enough. Hats off to the track crew they did a great job, they don’t need to really overdo it for Saturday night. We have been off a little bit. It’s been a lot leading up this. We’ve learned a lot what not to do. We’ve learned somewhat what to do now to these race cars.”

Davenport who won the Show-Me 100 in 2015 and was in contention for the win a year ago until a mishap with a lapped car is set on redemption in Saturday night’s $50,000 to win crown jewel. “I sure hope so it turns out better this year than last year’s race. I have had two or three races circled on my calendar from last year that I let get away that we should have won.”

Thornton, who swept the two Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series races last weekend gave Davenport fits a few times in a race that went caution-free. “I thought for sure I was spinning him [Davenport] out down there. He moved off the bottom in three and I was trying to squeeze by him on the outside and I caught him with my left front flopper. I barely caught his quarter-panel, but I didn’t spin him around. We had a good car. I found the bottom there before anyone else and that’s how I got to second.”

Bruening rounded out the podium in third as he picked up some valuable points which set’s the lineup for Saturday night. “The car was really good tonight. We were just a spot or two short there. Jonathan was good, Ricky’s been good all year. Those guys are tough. They are at the top of their game. It’s good to have a Capital up front. You either quit or you keep working and keep trying. We are not going to quit. We are going to keep trying to get better. Eventually we will be a spot, or two better and we will get that first win.”

The winner’s Lance and Darla Landers, Double L Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Dyna Gro Seed, Lucas Oil Products, Bilstein Shocks, VP Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, ASC Warranty, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

Completing the top ten were Dillon McCowan, Chis Simpson, Devin Moran, Tyler Erb, and Jimmy Owens.

“Cowboy Classic” Lucas Oil Speedway Contingencies 5/25/23

Lap Leaders – (1 – 45) Jonathan Davenport

Cautions – None

MyRacePass “Overall Fast Time Award” – Garrett Alberson (15.809 sec.)

Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race” – Jonathan Davenport

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race – Cory Fostvedt

MD3 “Hard Charger of the Race” – Ricky Thornton Jr. (+8)

Swift Springs “Move of the Race” – Jonathan Davenport

Sunoco Race Fuel “Rookie of the Race” – Dillon McCowan

Hooker Harness “11th Place Finisher” – Garrett Alberson

PEM Racing “4th Place Finisher” – Tim McCreadie

Sunoco “Engine Builders Challenge” – Clements

Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” – Chad Simpson

MSD Performance Holley: “1st B-Main NON-Qualifier” – Jace Parmley

Cowboy Classic 45 Laps | 00:16:14.998

49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[10]; 3. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 4. 39-Tim McCreadie[8]; 5. 11-Spencer Hughes[5]; 6. 8-Dillon McCowan[1]; 7. 32-Chris Simpson[3]; 8. 99-Devin Moran[15]; 9. 1T-Tyler Erb[7]; 10. 20-Jimmy Owens[14]; 11. 58-Garrett Alberson[13]; 12. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[20]; 13. 7W-Ricky Weiss[6]; 14. 76-Brandon Overton[12]; 15. 25C-Chad Simpson[21]; 16. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[11]; 17. 111B-Max Blair[18]; 18. 18D-Daulton Wilson[9]; 19. 2-Tyler Stevens[24]; 20. 15-Justin Duty[17]; 21. 1H-Hudson O’Neal[23]; 22. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[22]; 23. 51-Larry Ferris[16]; 24. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[19]

FAST Shafts B Main 1 10 Laps | 00:05:38.677

56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[2]; 2. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[5]; 3. 82-Jace Parmley[3]; 4. 1S-Jeremy Shaw[1]; 5. 11H-Jeff Herzog[10]; 6. 7D-Dusty Leonard[7]; 7. 93-Mason Oberkramer[9]; 8. 96-Dalton Imhoff[4]; 9. 99B-Boom Briggs[8]; 10. USA1-Chris Hawkins[6]; 11. 19M-Colby Moore[11]; 12. 26-Glen Powell[12]; 13. (DNS) 15L-Payton Looney; 14. (DNS) 04-Tad Pospisil

UNOH B-Main 2 10 Laps | 00:02:56.791

25Z-Mason Zeigler[2]; 2. 1H-Hudson O’Neal[4]; 3. 14M-Morgan Bagley[1]; 4. 45-Cole Wells[5]; 5. 15T-Matt Johnson[9]; 6. USA28-Kylan Garner[3]; 7. 15V-Kolby Vandenbergh[7]; 8. 49J-Justin Wells[8]; 9. 50-Kaeden Cornell[6]; 10. 11K-Jon Kirby[10]; 11. 1A-Bryon Allison[12]; 12. 14R-Jeff Roth[14]; 13. 29-Chandler Moenning[13]; 14. 1X-Aaron Marrant[11]

MyRacePass B-Main 3 10 Laps | 00:06:13.632

25C-Chad Simpson[1]; 2. 2-Tyler Stevens[3]; 3. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[4]; 4. 14G-Trevor Gundaker[6]; 5. 7-Ross Robinson[8]; 6. 94-Austin Rettig[2]; 7. 22F-Chris Ferguson[7]; 8. 54-David Breazeale[5]; 9. 3-Brennon Willard[9]; 10. 22H-Dustin Hodges[10]; 11. 36-Mark Daye[12]; 12. 78S-Steve Stultz[11]; 13. 50C-Kayden Clatt[13]

Penske Shocks Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:08:15.612

8-Dillon McCowan[2]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[4]; 3. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 4. 1S-Jeremy Shaw[7]; 5. 82-Jace Parmley[8]; 6. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[3]; 7. 7D-Dusty Leonard[6]; 8. 93-Mason Oberkramer[5]; 9. 19M-Colby Moore[9]; 10. 15L-Payton Looney[10]

Summit Racing Equipment Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:08:24.015

32-Chris Simpson[2]; 2. 18D-Daulton Wilson[1]; 3. 99-Devin Moran[7]; 4. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[6]; 5. 96-Dalton Imhoff[5]; 6. USA1-Chris Hawkins[9]; 7. 99B-Boom Briggs[3]; 8. 11H-Jeff Herzog[4]; 9. 26-Glen Powell[8]; 10. (DNS) 04-Tad Pospisil

Simpson Race Products Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:06:13.090

11-Spencer Hughes[1]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 3. 15-Justin Duty[2]; 4. 14M-Morgan Bagley[6]; 5. USA28-Kylan Garner[4]; 6. 45-Cole Wells[7]; 7. 15V-Kolby Vandenbergh[10]; 8. 15T-Matt Johnson[8]; 9. 1X-Aaron Marrant[5]; 10. 29-Chandler Moenning[9]

AP1 Insurance Heat 4 8 Laps | 00:03:41.807

49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[2]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 4. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[5]; 5. 1H-Hudson O’Neal[7]; 6. 50-Kaeden Cornell[4]; 7. 49J-Justin Wells[8]; 8. 11K-Jon Kirby[6]; 9. 1A-Bryon Allison[9]; 10. 14R-Jeff Roth[10]

Lucas Oil Heat 5 8 Laps | 00:02:50.177

16-Tyler Bruening[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[5]; 3. 51-Larry Ferris[2]; 4. 25C-Chad Simpson[4]; 5. 2-Tyler Stevens[6]; 6. 54-David Breazeale[3]; 7. 22F-Chris Ferguson[8]; 8. 3-Brennon Willard[7]; 9. 78S-Steve Stultz[9]; 10. 50C-Kayden Clatt[10]

Lucas Oil Heat 6 8 Laps | 00:02:52.004

1. 7W-Ricky Weiss[1]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[3]; 3. 111B-Max Blair[2]; 4. 94-Austin Rettig[4]; 5. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[6]; 6. 14G-Trevor Gundaker[7]; 7. 7-Ross Robinson[8]; 8. 22H-Dustin Hodges[5]; 9. 36-Mark Daye[9]