Upper Midwest Swing Sets Four Races in Five Days for World of Outlaws Late Models

1 MONTH ALERT: Upper Midwest Swing Sets 4 Races in 5 Days for World of Outlaws Late Models

MASON CITY, IA – May 26, 2023 – Action is set to pick up for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series come mid-season with visits to four tracks in five days.

The swing will kick off at Mason City Motor Speedway (Tuesday, June 27) before heading north to Red River Valley Speedway for the Titan Machinery Showdown (Wednesday, June 28). Then, the Series will take a day off on Thursday before returning to River Cities Speedway (Friday, June 30). The World of Outlaws will cap off the swing and bring in July with a trip to I-94 EMR Speedway (Saturday, July 1).

Payouts increase as the week goes on with the events at Mason City and Red River Valley paying $10,000 to win, then River Cities paying $12,000 to win and I-94 paying $15,000 to win.

The Series is making its debut at Mason City, returning to Red River for the first time since 2020, its 15th appearance at River Cities and first return to I-94 since 2021.

What you need to know:

MASON CITY, JUNE 27

Track:

1/3-mile track in Mason City, IA

Times (CT):

TBA

Tickets: Available at the track

RED RIVER VALLEY, JUNE 28 (Titan Machinery Showdown)

Track:

3/8-mile in West Fargo, ND

Times (CT):

TBA

Tickets: Available at the track

Previous winners:

2020- Darrell Lanigan

2019- Brandon Sheppard

2005 – Steve Francis on July 30; Steve Francis on July 29

2004 – Steve Francis on Aug. 7

1989 – Kevin Thompson on June 8

RIVER CITIES, JUNE 30

Track:

1/4-mile in Grand Forks, ND

Times (CT):

2 p.m. Pit Gates open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available at the track

Previous winners:

2021 – Dennis Erb. Jr on July 16

2020 – Brandon Sheppard on July 19

2019 – Brandon Sheppard on July 12

2018 – Mike Marlar on July 13

2017 – Shane Clanton on July 14

2015 – Tim McCreadie on July 10

2014 – Tim Fuller on July 18

2012 – Darrell Lanigan on July 13

2011 – Tim McCreadie on July 15

2010 – Austin Hubbard on July 9

2009 – Josh Richards on 10

2008 – Brady Smith on July 11

2007 – Tim Fuller on June 12

2006 – Darrell Lanigan on May 30

I-94 EMR SPEEDWAY, JULY 1

Track:

3/8-mile in Fergus Fall, MN

Times (CT):

2 p.m. – Pit Gates Open

5 p.m. – Grandstand Gates Open

6:30 p.m. – Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous winners:

2021- Frank Heckenast Jr. on July 17

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every lap of each race live on DIRTVision.