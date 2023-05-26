74.8 F
Saint Louis
Friday, May 26, 2023
HomeDirt Late Model NewsUpper Midwest Swing Sets Four Races in Five Days for World of...

Upper Midwest Swing Sets Four Races in Five Days for World of Outlaws Late Models

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Jacy Norgaard photo
Jacy Norgaard photo
- Advertisement -

1 MONTH ALERT: Upper Midwest Swing Sets 4 Races in 5 Days for World of Outlaws Late Models

MASON CITY, IA – May 26, 2023 – Action is set to pick up for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series come mid-season with visits to four tracks in five days.

The swing will kick off at Mason City Motor Speedway (Tuesday, June 27) before heading north to Red River Valley Speedway for the Titan Machinery Showdown (Wednesday, June 28). Then, the Series will take a day off on Thursday before returning to River Cities Speedway (Friday, June 30). The World of Outlaws will cap off the swing and bring in July with a trip to I-94 EMR Speedway (Saturday, July 1).

Payouts increase as the week goes on with the events at Mason City and Red River Valley paying $10,000 to win, then River Cities paying $12,000 to win and I-94 paying $15,000 to win.

The Series is making its debut at Mason City, returning to Red River for the first time since 2020, its 15th appearance at River Cities and first return to I-94 since 2021.

What you need to know:

MASON CITY, JUNE 27
Track:
1/3-mile track in Mason City, IA

Times (CT):
TBA

Tickets: Available at the track

RED RIVER VALLEY, JUNE 28 (Titan Machinery Showdown)
Track:
3/8-mile in West Fargo, ND

Times (CT):
TBA

Tickets: Available at the track

Previous winners:
2020- Darrell Lanigan
2019- Brandon Sheppard
2005 – Steve Francis on July 30; Steve Francis on July 29
2004 – Steve Francis on Aug. 7
1989 – Kevin Thompson on June 8

RIVER CITIES, JUNE 30
Track:
1/4-mile in Grand Forks, ND

Times (CT):
2 p.m. Pit Gates open
5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open
6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying
-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available at the track

Previous winners:
2021 – Dennis Erb. Jr on July 16
2020 – Brandon Sheppard on July 19
2019 – Brandon Sheppard on July 12
2018 – Mike Marlar on July 13
2017 – Shane Clanton on July 14
2015 – Tim McCreadie on July 10
2014 – Tim Fuller on July 18
2012 – Darrell Lanigan on July 13
2011 – Tim McCreadie on July 15
2010 – Austin Hubbard on July 9
2009 – Josh Richards on 10
2008 – Brady Smith on July 11
2007 – Tim Fuller on June 12
2006 – Darrell Lanigan on May 30

I-94 EMR SPEEDWAY, JULY 1
Track:
3/8-mile in Fergus Fall, MN

Times (CT):
2 p.m. – Pit Gates Open
5 p.m. – Grandstand Gates Open
6:30 p.m. – Hot Laps/Qualifying
-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous winners:
2021- Frank Heckenast Jr. on July 17

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every lap of each race live on DIRTVision.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Illinois

Southern Illinois Raceway Results – 5/20/23

5 entries MAIERS TIDY BOWL DWARFS A Feature 1: 1. 65-Cody Maier; 2....
Lake Ozark Speedway

Joe B Miller Maneuvers to Lake Ozark Speedway Win with POWRi 410 BOSS

Belleville, IL. (5/20/23) Joe B Miller would lead eighteen laps of...
Circle City Raceway

Victory Salute: Swanson Swipes USAC Sprint Win at Circle City

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Indianapolis, Indiana (May 24, 2023)………Back in...
Dirt Late Model News

Jason Feger takes Kankakee County Speedway MARS Series win!

MARS Late Model Goes to Feger By Rocky Ragusa - Kankakee,...
Dirt Late Model News

Carson Ferguson Secures Swainsboro $10,000 HTF Super Dirt Series Victory

Extends Advantage atop Latest Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Standings LINCOLNTON, N.C. (05/22/23)...
Dirt Late Model News

Ryan Unzicker Double Dips in MARS Victory Lane; Moves into Point Lead

MARS Holiday Weekend Illinois Tripleheader Awaits EL PASO, Ill. (05/22/23) – After...
Highland Speedway

Highland Speedway Results – 5/20/23

26 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 5-Owen Steinkoenig;...
Ohio

Sheldon Haudenschild’s Comfort in Ohio

HAUD’S HOME: Sheldon Haudenschild’s Comfort in Ohio The Wooster native hopes for...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Cowboy Classic – 5/25/23

Photos by Greg Stanek
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Rolls into Florence on Wed., May 31

$23,023-To-Win Super Late Models Takes Center Stage at Kentucky Oval AUSTIN, Texas (May 26, 2023)...
Dirt Late Model News

Davenport strikes first with Cowboy Classic victory at Show-Me 100 kicks off at Lucas Oil Speedway; Wheeler finds Modified victory lane!

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 25, 2023) - Jonathan Davenport put an emphatic end to a...
Dirt Late Model News

Davenport Leads Wire-To-Wire To Capture 10th Annual Cowboy Classic

WHEATLAND, Mo. (May 25, 2023) – Jonathan Davenport led all 45 laps of the Cowboy...
Dirt Late Model News

Davenport Returns to Lucas Oil Victory with Cowboy Classic Win

WHEATLAND, Mo. (May 25, 2023) – Jonathan Davenport led all 45 laps of the...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©