Upper Midwest Swing Sets Four Races in Five Days for World of Outlaws Late Models

1 MONTH ALERT: Upper Midwest Swing Sets 4 Races in 5 Days for World of Outlaws Late Models
MASON CITY, IA – May 26, 2023 – Action is set to pick up for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series come mid-season with visits to four tracks in five days.
The swing will kick off at Mason City Motor Speedway (Tuesday, June 27) before heading north to Red River Valley Speedway for the Titan Machinery Showdown (Wednesday, June 28). Then, the Series will take a day off on Thursday before returning to River Cities Speedway (Friday, June 30). The World of Outlaws will cap off the swing and bring in July with a trip to I-94 EMR Speedway (Saturday, July 1).
Payouts increase as the week goes on with the events at Mason City and Red River Valley paying $10,000 to win, then River Cities paying $12,000 to win and I-94 paying $15,000 to win.
The Series is making its debut at Mason City, returning to Red River for the first time since 2020, its 15th appearance at River Cities and first return to I-94 since 2021.
What you need to know:
MASON CITY, JUNE 27
Track:
1/3-mile track in Mason City, IA
Times (CT):
TBA
Tickets: Available at the track
RED RIVER VALLEY, JUNE 28 (Titan Machinery Showdown)
Track:
3/8-mile in West Fargo, ND
Times (CT):
TBA
Tickets: Available at the track
Previous winners:
2020- Darrell Lanigan
2019- Brandon Sheppard
2005 – Steve Francis on July 30; Steve Francis on July 29
2004 – Steve Francis on Aug. 7
1989 – Kevin Thompson on June 8
RIVER CITIES, JUNE 30
Track:
1/4-mile in Grand Forks, ND
Times (CT):
2 p.m. Pit Gates open
5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open
6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying
-Racing to follow
Tickets: Available at the track
Previous winners:
2021 – Dennis Erb. Jr on July 16
2020 – Brandon Sheppard on July 19
2019 – Brandon Sheppard on July 12
2018 – Mike Marlar on July 13
2017 – Shane Clanton on July 14
2015 – Tim McCreadie on July 10
2014 – Tim Fuller on July 18
2012 – Darrell Lanigan on July 13
2011 – Tim McCreadie on July 15
2010 – Austin Hubbard on July 9
2009 – Josh Richards on 10
2008 – Brady Smith on July 11
2007 – Tim Fuller on June 12
2006 – Darrell Lanigan on May 30
I-94 EMR SPEEDWAY, JULY 1
Track:
3/8-mile in Fergus Fall, MN
Times (CT):
2 p.m. – Pit Gates Open
5 p.m. – Grandstand Gates Open
6:30 p.m. – Hot Laps/Qualifying
-Racing to follow
Tickets: Available HERE
Previous winners:
2021- Frank Heckenast Jr. on July 17
If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every lap of each race live on DIRTVision.