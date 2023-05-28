Dale McDowell Masterful in Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Debut at North Georgia Speedway

- Advertisement -

(CHATSWORTH, GEORGIA) In a race rescheduled by inclement weather back on March 10, the ‘Biddle Ridley Memorial’ was definitely worth the wait, as a large contingent of fans and 116 total cars showed up and showed out on Saturday at North Georgia Speedway. When the dust had settled at the storied Chatsworth, Georgia oval, it was veteran Dale McDowell standing tall on the front stretch in victory lane. Dale swept the entire Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco program, as the Chickamauga, Georgia star earned Fast Time honors in qualifying, won his heat race, and later led all 53 circuits in the headliner to pocket the $10,053 payday for his fifteenth career series triumph.

Seventh-starting Ross Bailes, of Clover, South Carolina, came out on top of a spirited battle with Spring Nationals point leader Carson Ferguson to record the runner-up performance. Ferguson, who won Friday at I-75 (TN) Raceway, rounded out the podium in the third spot and maintained his position atop the heated point standings with only a single point race remaining. Benji Hicks has had a fast racecar the past few nights and finally knocked down a strong finish, as he came home with a fourth place effort. Sam Seawright was the final driver in the top five at North Georgia Speedway tonight after starting from the outside of the third row.

“Shane (McDowell) and the boys made all the right adjustments tonight, but qualifying was key,” exclaimed National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer McDowell in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane. “What a cool night. I got to watch Biddle Ridley race down here when I was a kid and watched him and Jody, got to talk to Jody tonight and Bill Elliott came over by the truck too. Just a lot of my childhood heroes, so it was just a cool night. It was awesome to win – an honor to all the Ridley family and everything they did for racing back in the day, it’s totally amazing. I’m very honored to win their event!”

Dale McDowell, who is the all-time winningest driver in Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series history, drove a Shane McDowell Racing Team Zero racecar with a Clements Racing Engine under the hood. Sponsorship on his familiar #17m came in part from E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Northeastern Fabrication, Fox Racing Shox, Campbell Insulation Specialists, and Shackleford Enterprises.

A total of four caution flags slowed the fast-paced action tonight at the northern Georgia facility. John Ownbey brought out the first yellow when he slowed on the track on lap 4. A multi-car pileup was not only the culprit of a lap 8 caution flag, but another pileup on the subsequent restart drew the third yellow of the evening. The fourth and final caution came on lap 37 when Corey Roulette went for a spin. The ‘Biddle Ridley Memorial’ lasted 27 minutes with 12 competitors completing all 53 laps.

For the second straight night, 34 Super Late Model entrants signed into the pit area for Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series competition. Dale McDowell posted the quickest time during the hot lap session to win the Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award, as well as the fastest overall lap during the FK Rod Ends qualifying session. The four heat races were won by McDowell, Carson Ferguson, Benji Hicks, and Michael Page, while the pair of consolation race victories went to Mike Benedum and Eli Beets. Haiden Cowan and David McCoy utilized series provisionals to start shotgun on the feature field.

A trip to Duck River Raceway Park on Sunday, May 28 will wrap up the points on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals trail in 2023 and a Champion will be crowned following the $10,053 to win finale tomorrow. The tour has paid a visit to DRRP on three previous occasions with Tim McCreadie (’13), Dale McDowell (’14), and Josh Putnam (’22) taking home the wins. Joining the Spring Nationals will be the 602 Late Model, Open Wheel Modified, Modified Street, Factory Stock, Pure Pony, Dwarf, Front Wheel Drive, and Kids Mini Cup divisions.

Adult grandstand admission into the Wheel, Tennessee racetrack will be $30.00, while adults can buy a pit pass for $40.00. Children ages 6-12 will be admitted into the stands for only $20.00 and into the pit area for $25.00. Kids ages 5 and under will be allowed onto the grounds for FREE. The pit gates will open on Sunday at 1:00pm, while the grandstands will open at 3:00pm. The Drivers Meeting will get underway at 5:00pm and hot laps will take to the dirt surface at approximately 5:30pm.

Duck River Raceway Park is located at 1100 Haskins Chapel Road in Lewisburg, Tennessee. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3YNyY0y. For additional information, please call the track at 615-474-2505 or log onto their official website at www.DuckRiverRacewayPark.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 9 Race Summary

Saturday, May 27, 2023

North Georgia Speedway – Chatsworth, Georgia

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

(1) Dale McDowell $10,053 (7) Ross Bailes $5,000 (2) Carson Ferguson $3,000 (3) Benji Hicks $2,000 (6) Sam Seawright $1,500 (12) Kenny Collins $1,000 (9) Cory Hedgecock $800 (14) Tyler Millwood $700 (16) Josh Walker $675 (13) Garrett Smith $650 (18) Eli Beets $625 (15) Austin Horton $600 (21) Haiden Cowan $575 (20) Corey Roulette $550 (8) John Ownbey $525 (22) David McCoy $500 (19) Hayden Ownbey $500 (17) Mike Benedum $500 (11) Jordy Nipper $500 (4) Michael Page $500 (5) Heath Hindman $500 (10) Booger Brooks $500

Entries: 34

Lap Leaders: Dale McDowell (Laps 1-53)

Cautions: 4

Hot Laps:

Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award: Dale McDowell 13.972

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Dale McDowell 14.075

Group A (Top Five): 1. Dale McDowell 14.075, 2. Carson Ferguson, 3. Heath Hindman, 4. Sam Seawright, 5. Garrett Smith

Group B (Top Five): 1. Benji Hicks 14.228, 2. Michael Page, 3. Austin Horton, 4. Kenny Collins, 5. Ross Bailes

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Dale McDowell, 2. Heath Hindman, 3. Cory Hedgecock, 4. Garrett Smith, 5. Hayden Ownbey, 6. Mike Benedum, 7. Caden Mullinax, 8. Donald McIntosh, DNS. Shawn Chastain

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Carson Ferguson, 2. Sam Seawright, 3. Booger Brooks, 4. Tyler Millwood, 5. Tate McCollum, 6. Haiden Cowan, 7. David Payne, 8. Joe Denby

E-Z-GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Benji Hicks, 2. Ross Bailes, 3. Jordy Nipper, 4. Austin Horton, 5. Corey Roulette, 6. David McCoy, 7. Gary McPherson, 8. Jeremy Cropper, 9. Jody Knowles

Delph Communications Heat Race #4 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Michael Page, 2. John Ownbey, 3. Kenny Collins, 4. Josh Walker, 5. Eli Beets, 6. Gavin Cowan, 7. Darryl Matheson, 8. Braxtin Barber

Hoosier Racing Tires B-Main #1 Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. Mike Benedum, 2. Hayden Ownbey, 3. Tate McCollum, 4. Caden Mullinax, 5. Haiden Cowan, 6. David Payne, DNS. Donald McIntosh, DNS. Joe Denby, DNS. Shawn Chastain

Collins Signs B-Main #2 Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. Eli Beets, 2. Corey Roulette, 3. David McCoy, 4. Darryl Matheson, 5. Gary McPherson, DNS. Gavin Cowan, DNS. Jeremy Cropper, DNS. Braxtin Barber, DNS. Jody Knowles

Series Provisionals: Haiden Cowan, David McCoy

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 1712 Ross Bailes – 1690 Kenny Collins – 1628 Haiden Cowan – 1590 David McCoy – 1449 Caden Mullinax – 1358 Sam Seawright – 1191 Austin Horton – 1096 Dale McDowell – 982 Will Roland – 963 Benji Hicks – 902 Cory Hedgecock – 839 Cla Knight – 751 Ashton Winger – 726 Dalton Cook – 706

* Each driver will drop their two worst finishes following the finale

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | WIL HERRINGTON

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | PPD TO MAY 27

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | JOSEPH JOINER

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | PPD TO JULY 3

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | RAINED OUT

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | RAINED OUT

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | RAINED OUT

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | CARSON FERGUSON

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | DALE MCDOWELL

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | CARSON FERGUSON

Saturday, May 27 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | DALE MCDOWELL

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

Monday, July 3 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win **

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

** Non-Points Race

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Boyd Bilt Fabrication, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Vic Hill Racing Engines, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com