Davis dominates for USMTS win at Deer Creek Speedway

With $10,000 on the line, Brandon Davis picked a fine time to shine as he led all 50 laps from the outside of the front row to notch his ninth career USMTS victory and first in nearly four years, and only his second in nine seasons.

Saturday night’s 20th Annual LRS Waste Services USMTS Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge trophy was the sixth one he has stolen from the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn.

Driving his home-built Tri-Built Race Cars chassis, the 31-year-old from nearby Haysville, Minn., is the track’s all-time winningest driver, and Davis added to that career milestone by holding off Jim Chisholm—the winningest driver at ‘The Creek’ over the last four years.

“It was fun but it’s a lot easier when you start up front with these guys,” Davis said in Tralo Victory Lane. “Jim’s kind of the class of the of the field around here so it was nice to be able to hold him off for once. So far he’s gotten the better end of the stick to me most times but I got a little bit on them tonight so that’s nice.”

Jake Timm earned the Sybesma Pole Award but Davis snagged the advantage at the waving of the green flag—a sight that many Deer Creek Speedway fans have witnessed over the past decade or so.

Timm stayed close for much of the race before Chisholm moved in to challenge Davis in the late stages, but this time Davis put his experience on the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval to take home the winner’s share of the prize money.

While six of Davis’s nine USMTS wins have come here, Chisholm came one spot shy of registering his fourth career USMTS win and third one here after a valiant effort from the 15th starting spot to claim the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

Timm held on for third but was disqualified during post-race technical inspections, moving Jason Hughes—the driver with the most USMTS wins (14) at Deer Creek to third, holding off Terry Phillips at the checkered flag.

Aaron Benson came from 19th on the starting grid to secure a fifth-place paycheck. Zack VanderBeek was sixth, Dan Ebert earned the seventh spot, Rodney Sanders ended his two-race win streak in eighth and 2021 USMTS National Champion Dereck Ramirez was ninth with Jim Chisholm rounding out the top 10.

While it took a heavy right foot for Davis to accomplish his feat, all drivers in both the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt and USRA B-Mods ran their main events with a heavy heart after B-Mod racer Caleb Korpi passed away in the pit area before the completion of the last two races.

“It was definitely different (the feeling in victory lane),” added Davis. “Condolences to the family. We’re glad we could honor their wishes and keep on going.”

On Sunday, the fast and furious Fayette County Speedway in West Union, Iowa, hosts the USMTS mega-monster modifieds with the 10th Annual Super Clean War in West Union and second straight $10,000-to-win clash to wrap up the Memorial Day Weekend.

WWU1 was waged Sept. 16, 2008, with Omaha, Neb.’s Jake Neal—now a Malvern Bank SLMR champion—garnering his one and only USMTS triumph. Ryan Gustin won in 2009 but the series didn’t return until 2016. Zack VanderBeek came out on top that night.

Gustin became the event’s first two-time winner in 2017 and since then victory lane has been graced by Lucas Schott, Rodney Sanders, Dereck Ramirez and Terry Phillips, who won for a second time here last year.

USRA B-Mods ($500 to win) and USRA Hobby Stocks ($400 to win) will also be in action battling for Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points. The pits open at 3 p.m. and grandstands open at 4 with hot laps at 5:30 and opening ceremonies at 6:10.

Spectator tickets are $25 and kids $10. Pit passes are $40 and kids ages 6-11 are $20. Children ages 5 and under get into the grandstands or pits for free with a paid adult.

The Fayette County Speedway is a semi-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located 0.9 mile south of US 18 on SR 150, then 0.1 mile east on SR 56 to 504 S Vine St, West Union, IA 52175.

For more information, call (563) 380-7075 or (319) 327-2733 and visit racefayettecountyspeedway.net on the World Wide Web. You can also check out the track’s social media platforms on Facebook and Twitter.

For its Silver Anniversary season, the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt currently features 45 nights of racing at 15 of America’s premier dirt track racing venues in nine states. The winners of those events are set to earn more than $300,000 with nearly $2 million in purses and prize money earmarked for the 2023 campaign.

Watch every USMTS event online live and on-demand from anywhere on any device with RacinDirt. Download the app at Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TV or on Google Play.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

20th Annual LRS Waste Services Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge – Night 3 of 3

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (3) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

4. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

5. (5) 19 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

6. (4) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

7. (9) 12M Nick Murgic, Rosemount, Minn.

8. (8) 88 Tanner Williamson, Fort Frances, Ont., Can.

9. (11) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

10. (10) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

11. (7) R Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 90W Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

2. (5) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (7) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (6) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

5. (3) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

6. (8) 24 Aaron Benson, Clear Lake, Iowa

7. (1) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

8. (9) 1 Blake Arndt, Brownsdale, Minn.

9. (10) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

10. (11) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

11. (4) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (3) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

3. (2) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

4. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

6. (4) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (7) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

8. (8) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

9. (10) 29D Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa

10. (9) 30 Dalton Kirk, Edgerton, Kan.

WIELAND HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

2. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (5) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (7) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

5. (8) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

6. (6) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

7. (1) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

8. (10) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

9. (9) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa

10. (4) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

2. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (3) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

4. (6) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

5. (9) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

6. (4) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

7. (7) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

8. (1) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (8) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

10. (10) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (7) 24 Aaron Benson, Clear Lake, Iowa

4. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (3) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

6. (4) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

7. (13) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

8. (9) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

9. (17) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

10. (10) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

11. (8) 12M Nick Murgic, Rosemount, Minn.

12. (15) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

13. (14) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

14. (18) 30 Dalton Kirk, Edgerton, Kan.

15. (19) R Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

16. (12) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

17. (11) 1 Blake Arndt, Brownsdale, Minn.

18. (6) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

19. (16) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (1) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

3. (4) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

4. (5) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

5. (7) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

6. (3) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

7. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

8. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

9. (16) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

10. (8) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

11. (13) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

12. (12) 88 Tanner Williamson, Fort Frances, Ont., Can.

13. (10) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

14. (17) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

15. (11) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

16. (14) 29D Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa

17. (15) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa

DNS – 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

DNS – 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (2) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

2. (15) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (11) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

6. (18) 24 Aaron Benson, Clear Lake, Iowa

7. (5) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

8. (12) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

9. (20) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

10. (16) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

11. (13) 19 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

12. (28) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

13. (26) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

14. (19) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

15. (17) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

16. (24) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

17. (23) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

18. (21) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

19. (25) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

20. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

21. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

22. (27) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

23. (22) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

24. (10) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

25. (14) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

26. (6) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

27. (7) 90W Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

28. (9) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

DQ – (1) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

DNS – 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

Lap Leader: B. Davis 1-50.

Total Laps Led: B. Davis 50.

Margin of Victory: 0.669 second.

Time of Race: 25 minutes, 2.257 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Carter, Christian.

Emergency Provisionals: Fuqua, Krup, Ahumada.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Jim Chisholm (started 15th, finished 2nd).

Entries: 52.

Next Race: Sunday, May 28, Fayette County Speedway, West Union, Iowa.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Sanders 1367, O’Neil 1314, Ebert 1282, Hughes 1279, Jim Chisholm 1262, Ramirez 1229, Phillips 1217, Berry 1208, Wolff 1202, Fuqua 1184.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Berry 1208, Krup 1142, Christian 1015, Nelson 1014, Holland 871.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: O’Neil 80, Jim Chisholm 77, Sanders 74, Givens 57, Hughes 54.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 121, Mullens 117, Hughes 97, LG2 86, VanderBuilt 81.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 127, Cornett 121, Stoen 110, Hatfield 109, KSE 96.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Ver Beek.

American Racer – Hansen.

Beyea Custom Headers – Phillips.

BigDeal Car Care – B. Davis, Jim Chisholm.

Bryke Racing – Carter.

BSB Manufacturing – Krup.

Champ Pans – Benson.

Collins Brothers Towing – A. Williamson.

Deatherage Opticians – Schott.

Edelbrock – VanderBeek.

Fast Shafts – S. Wetzstein.

FK Rod Ends – Jim Chisholm.

Hooker Harness – Fuqua.

Hyperco – Bleess.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Christian.

Keyser Manufacturing – Joe Chisholm.

KSE Racing Products – Jim Chisholm.

MD3 – B. Davis.

Mel Hambelton Racing – Jim Chisholm.

Midwest Wrap Co. – Lavasseur.

MSD Performance – Hughes.

Penske Racing Shocks – Hale.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Ver Beek.

Performance Bodies – Angst.

QA1 – Carter.

Quarter Master – Ramirez.

RacerWebsite.com – R. Brown.

Salty’s BBQ & Catering – Jim Chisholm.

Simpson Performance Products – Schott.

Summit Racing Equipment – Foss, Hansen, Sanders, Sorensen, Wasmund.

Super Clean – B. Davis.

Swift Springs – Wolff, Benson, B. Davis.

Sybesma Graphics – Timm.

VP Racing – B. Davis.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Arndt.

Willy’s Carb & Dyno Shop – Sanders.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Ebert.