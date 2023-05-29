Kasey Kahne Captures First Win at Huset’s Speedway Since 1999, Zebell and Russell Also Victorious During Ace Ready Mix Night

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (May 28, 2023) – Kasey Kahne threaded the needle during a late-race pass on Sunday evening to earn his first feature victory at Huset’s Speedway since June 1999.

J.J. Zebell and Jay Russell also hustled to Ace Ready Mix Night victories at the high-banked dirt oval.

Kahne emerged on top of a spirited Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars feature, which began with Christopher Thram leading the first eight laps.

Ryan Timms took the lead on Lap 9 with a slide job in turns one and two as the front runners were in traffic. He comfortably held onto the point in traffic and following restarts on Lap 13 and Lap 18. Traffic appeared for the final time on Lap 23 and allowed Kahne to quickly close in on the leader.

Timms slid out of the rubber in turns three and four coming to the white flag and Kahne pounced, squeezing his car between the berm on the bottom of the track and Timms, who was trying to navigate back to the favored lane. The two were nose to tail down the frontstretch and as Kahne slowed to hit his marks on the bottom entering turn one, Timms turned his race car sideways to avoid running into the back of Kahne. Timms spun and collected Thram, who was running third.

Kahne pulled away following the green-white-checkered restart to win by 1.315 seconds – his first triumph at the track only a few weeks shy of the 24-year mark.

“I remember ’99 well,” he said. “That was an unbelievable night; Sunday night show here with a packed house. I remember it really well. Tonight I think Ryan had the better car. He was doing a great job and just got a little above the rubber once it came down trying to lap those guys. I was able to take advantage of that.

“Racing at a place like this on Memorial Day with this big of a crowd is always pretty cool. I’ve been fortunate to win some big races on Memorial Day and this is one of them. Overall it feels good to win. I haven’t won anything in a long time so it’s pretty nice to win a race.”

Brooke Tatnell maneuvered to a second-place result for the second straight race to start the season at Huset’s Speedway.

“We keep putting ourselves up here, but we’re here for wins,” he said. “We’ve got a win streak record that I want to keep going. We’ve got to get the wins on the board and seconds don’t do it. There’s no disgrace running second behind this team and one ahead of Tim (Kaeding).”

Tim Kaeding rounded out the podium with Matt Juhl placing fourth and Kerry Madsen fifth after starting 13th.

Thram and Timms set quick time during each of their group’s time trials to start the action. Justin Henderson, Kaeding, Dusty Zomer and Kahne garnered heat race triumphs. Jade Hastings claimed the B Main victory.

Zebell dominated the 18-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks A Main, which went non-stop as he charged to a 4.430-second triumph. It marked his fourth career win at the track and first since August 2002.

“It’s been a long time, a long time coming,” an emotional Zebell said in a post-race interview on the frontstretch. “I don’t know what to say. It’s been so long since I’ve been here I don’t know what to say.”

Shaun Taylor was the runner up with Colby Klaassen finishing third. Tim Dann was fourth and Zach Olivier ended fifth.

Taylor and Zebell recorded heat race victories.

Russell led all 20 laps of a caution-free Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event to score his first career win at Huset’s Speedway.

“I’ve seen a lot of videos on this place,” he said. “My dad’s been here to watch before I was even born. I always said I wanted to come here and race before I quit. Who knows how much I’ve got left in me so I’m here and I’m standing in Victory Lane. It’s crazy.”

Russell stayed on the preferred bottom groove throughout the race. Traffic emerged on Lap 8 and allowed drivers to close on Russell in the final laps, but Russell held on to win by 0.552 seconds over John Lambertz. Cole Vanderheiden finished less than a tenth of a second behind Lambertz with Shon Pointer and Luke Nellis placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Jared Jansen, Blaine Stegenga, Russell and Nellis were the heat race winners. Koby Werkmeister and Brandon Bosma each won a B Main.

The Huset’s Speedway weekend doubleheader concludes on Monday evening with Myrl & Roy’s Paving Night, which showcases the Ben Nothdurft Memorial presented by Bargain Barn Tire Center and Tire Motive. The Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Tri-State Late Models encompass the program.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

ACE READY MIX NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (May 28, 2023) –

NOSA Series/Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9-Kasey Kahne (2); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell (6); 3. 3-Tim Kaeding (7); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 5. 5-Kerry Madsen (13); 6. 22-Riley Goodno (12); 7. 13-Mark Dobmeier (19); 8. 24-Garet Williamson (11); 9. 83-Justin Henderson (8); 10. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (9); 11. 10-Kalib Henry (15); 12. 8H-Jade Hastings (21); 13. 21-Brian Brown (16); 14. 6-Carson McCarl (14); 15. 12-Tyler Drueke (18); 16. 2KS-Ian Madsen (17); 17. 9R-Chase Randall (22); 18. 47-Brant O’Banion (24); 19. 44-Chris Martin (23); 20. 24T-Christopher Thram (1); 21. 4-Cody Hansen (20); 22. (DNF) 5T-Ryan Timms (3); 23. (DNF) 3J-Dusty Zomer (5); 24. (DNF) 14T-Tim Estenson (10).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 8H-Jade Hastings (2); 2. 9R-Chase Randall (4); 3. 44-Chris Martin (3); 4. 47-Brant O’Banion (6); 5. 88-Austin McCarl (13); 6. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 7. 17-Zach Omdahl (1); 8. 105-Cody Ihlen (9); 9. 0-Nick Omdahl (14); 10. (DNF) O1-Jim Enga (8); 11. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett (7); 12. (DNS) 5G-Gage Pulkrabek; 13. (DNS) 101-Chuck McGillivray; 14. (DNS) 11M-Brendan Mullen.

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson (2); 2. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 3. 10-Kalib Henry (1); 4. 21-Brian Brown (5); 5. 12-Tyler Drueke (6); 6. 44-Chris Martin (7); 7. (DNF) 101-Chuck McGillivray (9); 8. (DNF) 26-Blake Egeland (8); 9. (DNF) 88-Austin McCarl (3).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 3-Tim Kaeding (1); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell (2); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 4. 6-Carson McCarl (3); 5. 2KS-Ian Madsen (5); 6. 9R-Chase Randall (9); 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett (7); 8. 105-Cody Ihlen (8); 9. 17-Zach Omdahl (6).

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 3J-Dusty Zomer (2); 2. 24-Garet Williamson (1); 3. 5T-Ryan Timms (4); 4. 5-Kerry Madsen (3); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (8); 6. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (7); 7. O1-Jim Enga (9); 8. (DNF) 11M-Brendan Mullen (5); 9. (DNF) 0-Nick Omdahl (6).

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 9-Kasey Kahne (1); 2. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (2); 3. 14T-Tim Estenson (3); 4. 22-Riley Goodno (4); 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier (6); 6. 47-Brant O’Banion (7); 7. 8H-Jade Hastings (5); 8. (DNF) 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (8).

Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:10.798 (1); 2. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:10.832 (7); 3. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:10.896 (9); 4. 6-Carson McCarl, 00:10.897 (16); 5. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:10.921 (18); 6. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:10.924 (5); 7. 10-Kalib Henry, 00:10.933 (13); 8. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:10.941 (6); 9. 21-Brian Brown, 00:10.958 (14); 10. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:10.962 (3); 11. 12-Tyler Drueke, 00:10.994 (11); 12. 17-Zach Omdahl, 00:11.150 (4); 13. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.173 (8); 14. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.283 (10); 15. 26-Blake Egeland, 00:11.394 (12); 16. 105-Cody Ihlen, 00:11.549 (17); 17. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.618 (2); 18. (DNF) 9R-Chase Randall (15).

Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:10.782 (4); 2. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:10.868 (3); 3. 5-Kerry Madsen, 00:10.896 (7); 4. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:10.923 (1); 5. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:10.948 (2); 6. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:10.973 (8); 7. 24-Garet Williamson, 00:11.032 (13); 8. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:11.036 (5); 9. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.068 (12); 10. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.122 (11); 11. 0-Nick Omdahl, 00:11.123 (16); 12. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.128 (6); 13. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.134 (14); 14. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.344 (15); 15. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.662 (17); 16. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:12.750 (10); 17. O1-Jim Enga, 00:13.556 (9).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (2); 2. 71X-Shaun Taylor (1); 3. 34K-Colby Klaassen (7); 4. 40-Tim Dann (3); 5. 71-Zach Olivier (10); 6. 86-Tracy Halouska (4); 7. 21-Ron Howe (5); 8. 12-Mike Chaney (6); 9. 3-Matt Steuerwald (9); 10. 64-Cory Yeigh (16); 11. 21T-Trevor Tesch (15); 12. 20K-Spenser Kalass (12); 13. 98-Dan Jensen (11); 14. 55-John Hoing (8); 15. 33-Garet Deboer (13); 16. 15-Brandon Ferguson (17); 17. 211-Tyler Zebell (14).

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71X-Shaun Taylor (1); 2. 40-Tim Dann (3); 3. 34K-Colby Klaassen (6); 4. 21-Ron Howe (4); 5. 3-Matt Steuerwald (8); 6. 98-Dan Jensen (7); 7. 33-Garet Deboer (5); 8. (DNF) 21T-Trevor Tesch (9); 9. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (2).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (1); 2. 71-Zach Olivier (8); 3. 12-Mike Chaney (5); 4. 55-John Hoing (7); 5. 86-Tracy Halouska (3); 6. 20K-Spenser Kalass (4); 7. 211-Tyler Zebell (2); 8. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (6).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 76-Jay Russell (1); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (4); 3. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (8); 4. 20P-Shon Pointer (3); 5. 74N-Luke Nellis (5); 6. 96-Blaine Stegenga (10); 7. 17-Lee Goos Jr (14); 8. 45-Monty Ferriera (9); 9. 63-Todd Hansen (2); 10. 33-Trevor Smith (11); 11. 10-Trevor Serbus (16); 12. 81-Jared Jansen (6); 13. 23-Brandon Bosma (18); 14. 30-Matt Johnson (20); 15. 4S-Jeremy Snow (7); 16. 31-Koby Werkmeister (17); 17. 1300-Brett Allen (19); 18. 03-Shayle Bade (12); 19. 64-Andy Pake (15); 20. 67-Dan Carsrud (13).

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Koby Werkmeister (1); 2. 1300-Brett Allen (4); 3. 19B-Jack Berger (6); 4. F5-Tim Rustad (3); 5. 35-Sam Henderson (5); 6. 32-Trefer Waller (8); 7. 28-Nicholas Winter (7); 8. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 9. 1B-Brayden Wiese (9); 10. (DNS) 55L-Jack Dover.

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (1); 2. 30-Matt Johnson (2); 3. 4X-Heath Nestrick (4); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (3); 5. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (5); 6. 18C-Corbin Erickson (7); 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson (6); 8. 28G-Gracyn Masur (8); 9. (DNF) 77-Taylor Ryan (9).

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Jared Jansen (3); 2. 45-Monty Ferriera (2); 3. 20P-Shon Pointer (9); 4. 67-Dan Carsrud (4); 5. 31-Koby Werkmeister (5); 6. F5-Tim Rustad (6); 7. 35-Sam Henderson (8); 8. 28-Nicholas Winter (7); 9. (DNF) 55L-Jack Dover (1).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 96-Blaine Stegenga (1); 2. 03-Shayle Bade (4); 3. 33-Trevor Smith (3); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (6); 5. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 6. 1300-Brett Allen (5); 7. 19B-Jack Berger (9); 8. 32-Trefer Waller (7); 9. 1B-Brayden Wiese (8).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Jay Russell (1); 2. 4S-Jeremy Snow (2); 3. 63-Todd Hansen (4); 4. 64-Andy Pake (3); 5. 23-Brandon Bosma (5); 6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (7); 7. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (8); 8. 18C-Corbin Erickson (6); 9. 28G-Gracyn Masur (9).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 74N-Luke Nellis (1); 2. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (2); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (6); 4. 10-Trevor Serbus (5); 5. 30-Matt Johnson (3); 6. 4X-Heath Nestrick (8); 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson (7); 8. (DNF) 77-Taylor Ryan (4); 9. (DNS) 62J-Jay Masur.

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Kasey Kahne – 1(May 28) andChase Randall – 1(May 21)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 1(May 21) and J.J. Zebell – 1 (May 28)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Brandon Bosma – 1(May 21) and Jay Russell – 1 (May 28)

UP NEXT –

Monday for Myrl & Roy’s Paving Night with the Ben Nothdurft Memorial presented by Bargain Barn Tire Center and Tire Motive featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Tri-State Late Models

