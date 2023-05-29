McDowell Wires Spring Nationals Point Finale at Duck River; Ferguson Claims Second Title

- Advertisement -

(WHEEL, TENNESSEE) Dale McDowell, of Chickamauga, Georgia, was virtually unchallenged on Sunday at Duck River Raceway Park in the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco point finale, as the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer earned Fast Time honors during qualifying before winning both his heat race and the main event. In front of a large crowd, Dale started the 53-lap headliner from the pole position and led each lap of the caution-free affair en route to capturing his third series win of the 2023 season. At the finish at the Wheel, Tennessee oval, the popular driver known as “MacDaddy” was 1.264 seconds ahead of his closest competition to bag the $10,053 first place prize money.

Lincolnton, North Carolina ace Carson Ferguson secured his second straight Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Championship with a strong runner-up effort behind only victor McDowell. Benji Hicks started and finished third to round out the podium. A pair of Alabama hotshoes then filled out the remainder of the top five, as Sam Seawright placed fourth in the final finishing order and series regular Caden Mullinax brought home an impressive fifth place showing. Overcoming heat race damage from slapping the unforgiving Duck River wall, Canadian invader Ricky Weiss was able to advance four positions to finish sixth at the unfurling of the checkered flag.

“It is important to start up front in these races, it really is,” stated McDowell, who now has 16 career Spring Nationals victories on his illustrious resume. “Qualifying is everything – everybody is so close. The competition level is unbelievable, just a lot of talent out there. All these guys, I mean it is just tough and if your night doesn’t go well throughout the night, then it is tough to get up through there. It’s been a great weekend for us with a pair of victories and I just have to thank everyone associated with our Shane McDowell Racing team!”

Dale McDowell, who is the all-time winningest driver in Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series history, drove a Shane McDowell Racing Team Zero racecar with a Clements Racing Engine under the hood. Sponsorship on his familiar #17m came in part from E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Northeastern Fabrication, S&H Systems, Fox Racing Shox, Campbell Insulation Specialists, and Shackleford Enterprises.

For the third straight night during the Memorial Day weekend tripleheader, 34 Super Late Model entrants signed into the pit area at Duck River Raceway Park. Dale McDowell earned the Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award with his quick lap of 13.390 seconds in hot laps and Fast Time honors with his lap of 13.372 seconds during the qualifying session. McDowell, Benji Hicks, Carson Ferguson, and Sam Seawright were victorious in the four heat races, while Oakley Johns and Parker Martin took the checkers in the pair of consolation events. Dalton Cook and Joe Denby were awarded series provisionals to gain access into the 53-lap main event.

After Dale McDowell and his #17m SMR team celebrated in victory lane, it was Champion Carson Ferguson’s turn. His #93 Paylor Motorsports team was awarded an extra $10,053 for the point title, along with a pit bike courtesy of Jimmy Sharpe, Jr. and Vidalia Powersports. Ross Bailes finished second in points ($5,053), Kenny Collins finished third ($2,553), Haiden Cowan finished fourth ($2,053), Caden Mullinax finished fifth ($1,553), David McCoy finished sixth ($1,053), and Sam Seawright finished seventh ($1,053). The series would like to thank these 7 teams for their continued support, as well as all 149 drivers that competed with us over the past three months!

While the 2023 point season is now complete, one more Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series-sanctioned race remains. The rain-postponed ‘Lil Bill Corum Memorial,’ which was slated to be held back on April 8, will now be run at the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee on Monday, July 3. The $21,000 to win spectacular will once again be co-sanctioned by the Spring Nationals and the Iron-Man Late Model Series. Learn more about this race in the upcoming weeks at www.TazewellSpeedway.net.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 10 Race Summary

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Duck River Raceway Park – Wheel, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

(1) Dale McDowell $10,053 (2) Carson Ferguson $5,000 (3) Benji Hicks $3,000 (4) Sam Seawright $2,000 (5) Caden Mullinax $1,500 (10) Ricky Weiss $1,000 (6) Chase Oliver $800 (7) Jadon Frame $700 (8) Kenny Collins $675 (9) Haiden Cowan $650 (11) Dillon Tidmore $625 (12) Josh Putnam $600 (18) Parker Martin $575 (14) Ross Bailes $550 (13) Matthew Brocato $525 (16) David McCoy $500 (22) Dalton Cook $500 (17) Oakley Johns $500 (21) Joe Denby $500 (15) Ryan Wilson $500 (19) Grayson Brewer $500 (20) Chase Walls $500

Entries: 34

Lap Leaders: Dale McDowell (Laps 1-53)

Cautions: 0

Hot Laps:

Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award: Dale McDowell 13.390

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Dale McDowell 13.372

Group A (Top Five): 1. Dale McDowell 13.372, 2. Benji Hicks, 3. Haiden Cowan, 4. Jay Scott, 5. Bo Slay

Group B (Top Five): 1. Carson Ferguson 13.660, 2. Sam Seawright, 3. Chase Oliver, 4. Kenny Collins, 5. Ross Bailes

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Dale McDowell, 2. Caden Mullinax, 3. Haiden Cowan, 4. Matthew Brocato, 5. Grayson Brewer, 6. Scott Cook, 7. Bo Slay, 8. Brad Skinner, 9. Bobby Allen

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Benji Hicks, 2. Jadon Frame, 3. Dillon Tidmore, 4. Ryan Wilson, 5. Oakley Johns, 6. Joe Denby, 7. Randy Gifford, 8. Jay Scott

E-Z-GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Carson Ferguson, 2. Chase Oliver, 3. Ricky Weiss, 4. Ross Bailes, 5. Parker Martin, 6. Clint Nichols, 7. Robert Ardry, 8. Justin Taylor, 9. Dalton Cook

Delph Communications Heat Race #4 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Sam Seawright, 2. Kenny Collins, 3. Josh Putnam, 4. David McCoy, 5. Chase Walls, 6. Justin Maxwell, 7. Jason Riggs, 8. Tristan Chamberlain

Hoosier Racing Tires B-Main #1 Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. Oakley Johns, 2. Grayson Brewer, 3. Joe Denby, 4. Brad Skinner, 5. Bo Slay, 6. Scott Cook, 7. Bobby Allen, DNS. Randy Gifford, DNS. Jay Scott

Collins Signs B-Main #2 Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. Parker Martin, 2. Chase Walls, 3. Jason Riggs, 4. Justin Maxwell, 5. Clint Nichols, 6. Robert Ardry, 7. Dalton Cook, 8. Tristan Chamberlain, 9. Justin Taylor

Series Provisionals: Dalton Cook, Joe Denby

Final Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 1546 Ross Bailes – 1520 Kenny Collins – 1466 Haiden Cowan – 1454 Caden Mullinax – 1398 David McCoy – 1392 Sam Seawright – 1383 Dale McDowell – 1182 Austin Horton – 1096 Benji Hicks – 1096

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | WIL HERRINGTON

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | PPD TO MAY 27

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | JOSEPH JOINER

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | PPD TO JULY 3

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | RAINED OUT

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | RAINED OUT

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | RAINED OUT

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | CARSON FERGUSON

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | DALE MCDOWELL

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | CARSON FERGUSON

Saturday, May 27 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | DALE MCDOWELL

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | DALE MCDOWELL

Monday, July 3 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win **

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

** Non-Points Race

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Boyd Bilt Fabrication, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Vic Hill Racing Engines, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com