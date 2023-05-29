Schultz Pockets 2K at Central Missouri Speedway as Jay Prevete and Trice Roden Also Capture Wins!

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

May 29, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Sunday night racing marked the end of the annual Memorial Day weekend special events at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) featuring $2,000-to-win B-Mods, $1,000-to-win Super Stocks, plus the Midwest Lightning Sprints.

There were 25 B-Mods on hand, along with 20 Super Stocks, and 10 Lightning Sprints, as the 55 cars competed in 8 heat races and three main events. The fans in the stands had the excitement of bidding on door, side, and sail panels donated by drivers for the Andy Zeller auction, which closed out at intermission.

During the intermission break, bidding closed out on a driver drawer, side, and sail panel auction to help raise money for the Andy Zeller family. The early reported total raised was $3,120 for the family. CMS wishes to thank all the drivers for donating their items, and to fans for donating some panels from their personal collections. This could not have been possible without the fantastic support of the race fans in attendance, your generosity is unmatched!

POWRi B-Mods – 25 Entries

Heat 1 – 10 Laps – 5:40.123: 1. 99S-Brad Smith[2]; 2. 6-Lucas Isaacs[4]; 3. 7J-Jake Richards[1]; 4. 81-Austin Charles[6]; 5. 61-Sturgis Streeter[9]; 6. 49-Patrick Royalty[5]; 7. 12C-Stephen Clancy[7]; 8. 2-Brayden Bohn[8]; 9. (DNS) 1K-Tim Karrick

Heat 2 – 10 Laps | 6:07.447: 1. 55-Colson Kirk[2]; 2. 66-Ethan Isaacs[4]; 3. 26J-Jace Whitt[6]; 4. 88-Derek Nevels[7]; 5. 96-Cody Brill[1]; 6. R33-Austen Raybourn[8]; 7. 54-Carson Lang[5]; 8. (DNF) 29-Tyler Cochran[3]

Heat 3 – 10 Laps – 3:11.053: 1. 05-Jeremy Lile[2]; 2. 90-Terry Schultz[1]; 3. 22C-Cole Campbell[8]; 4. 94-Jacob Ebert[4]; 5. 30-Rex Harris[5]; 6. 51M-Mike Ryun[6]; 7. 4M-Steven Makar[3]; 8. 66X-Chris Wright[7]

The B-Mods main event proved to be spectacular with minimal disruption and fantastic multi-groove and multi-wide racing throughout the field. Brad Smith and Colson Kirk occupied the front row at the drop of the green for the 30-lap event. Kirk was the quickest at the onset and grabbed the early lead over Jeremy Lile and Smith. Kirk ran the high line with Lile down low as Terry Schultz moved into the top three by lap four. The racing amongst the front four cars was world class. By lap eight, Lile moved up to challenge for the lead on Kirk, by lap 11, Lile grabbed the lead and Schultz followed, dropping Kirk to third. At the lap 14 marker, the leader began encountering lapped cars. Schultz challenged on the high side and had some close calls by lap 17, nearly going up and over the berm, while running second. At lap 19 Schultz found a way around Lile for the lead just before caution flew for the first time in the race to let the drivers catch their breath. For the restart, Schultz led Lile, Kirk, Saturday’s winner Cole Campbell, and Ethan Isaacs. Schultz put some distance between himself and the intense battle for second between Lile and Kirk. In the end, the race was slowed by just one caution period as Schultz ultimately went on to claim the victory, his 81st career CMS win. Kirk prevailed in the battle for second with Campbell picking up one more position late in the race to take third, just ahead of Lile in fourth. Ethan Isaacs made a rare CMS appearance and rounded out the top five. At the end of the race, promoter Earl Walls told the drivers what a good race they had and bought them all a beer at the pay window.

A Feature – 30 Laps – 16:52.328: 1. 90-Terry Schultz[8]; 2. 55-Colson Kirk[2]; 3. 22C-Cole Campbell[4]; 4. 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 5. 66-Ethan Isaacs[6]; 6. 99S-Brad Smith[1]; 7. 7J-Jake Richards[10]; 8. 96-Cody Brill[14]; 9. 94-Jacob Ebert[13]; 10. 6-Lucas Isaacs[5]; 11. 81-Austin Charles[11]; 12. 12C-Stephen Clancy[19]; 13. 49-Patrick Royalty[17]; 14. 26J-Jace Whitt[7]; 15. 30-Rex Harris[15]; 16. 88-Derek Nevels[9]; 17. 51M-Mike Ryun[18]; 18. 66X-Chris Wright[23]; 19. 29-Tyler Cochran[24]; 20. (DNF) 54-Carson Lang[20]; 21. (DNF) R33-Austen Raybourn[16]; 22. (DNF) 61-Sturgis Streeter[12]; 23. (DNF) 4M-Steven Makar[21]; 24. (DNF) 1K-Tim Karrick[25]; 25. (DNF) 2-Brayden Bohn[22]

POWRi Super Stocks – 20 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 4:08.692: 1. 00-Jay Prevete[3]; 2. 04-Blaine Ewing[2]; 3. 25X-Rodger Detherage[4]; 4. 03B-Chris Brockway[7]; 5. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[1]; 6. 4-Branden Bise[5]; 7. 3P-Tyler Perryman[6]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 2:43.444: 1. G1-Nick Gibson[3]; 2. 14-Larry Ferris[4]; 3. 10-Chad Lyle[7]; 4. 24-Blayne McMillin[1]; 5. 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[2]; 6. 07D-Mike Daugherty[5]; 7. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[6]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps – 03:30.561

1. 77-Daniel McKenzie[2]; 2. 45-Aaron Poe[4]; 3. 6Z-Ted Welschmeyer[1]; 4. GO-Jimmy Ngo[6]; 5. 75-Nathan Williams[3]; 6. 164-Michael Muskrat[5]

After cruising through the preliminary heat races, the main event proved challenging for the drivers competing in the originally planned 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. Jay Prevete and Nic Gibson paced the field early with Gibson quickly grabbing the lead over Prevete, Larry Ferris, and Danny McKenzie. A series of slow downs fell over the field over the next several laps, including a four-car incident in turn four. All drivers were okay in the incident, but several cars retired to the pits after the incident. Gibson led the field after the restart with Prevete and Ferris inside the top three. Five caution period waved by lap seven and before the field went back to green flag conditions. Gibson spun from contention and shortly after, promoter Earl Walls stopped the drivers on the front stretch to talk to them about the outcome so far in the race. By lap nine, Prevete felt challenges from Aaron Poe who moved into second over Ferris and Ted Welschmeyer. Turn-four woes continued later in the race when a six-car incident completely blocked the track. The race laps were eventually cut, and the field was given the green, white, and checkered flag to finish things up. Prevete took the win, his eight at CMS over the years. Poe finished second, ahead of Ferris, Welschmeyer and Danny McKenzie.

A Feature – 25 Laps – 32:23.587: 1. 00-Jay Prevete[1]; 2. 45-Aaron Poe[5]; 3. 14-Larry Ferris[4]; 4. 6Z-Ted Welschmeyer[10]; 5. 77-Daniel McKenzie[3]; 6. 75-Nathan Williams[15]; 7. 07D-Mike Daugherty[17]; 8. 4-Branden Bise[16]; 9. (DNF) 12V-Nathan Vaughn[19]; 10. (DNF) 164-Michael Muskrat[18]; 11. (DNF) G1-Nick Gibson[2]; 12. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[13]; 13. (DNF) 24-Blayne McMillin[12]; 14. (DNF) 04-Blaine Ewing[7]; 15. (DNF) 25X-Rodger Detherage[8]; 16. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[9]; 17. (DNF) 10-Chad Lyle[6]; 18. (DNF) GO-Jimmy Ngo[11]; 19. (DNF) 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[14]; 20. (DNF) 3P-Tyler Perryman[20]

POWRi Lightning Sprints – 10 Entries

Heat 1 – 6 Laps – 1:59.146: 1. RJ45-Jerran Falke[2]; 2. 51-Mark Billings[4]; 3. 10-Chasity Younger[3]; 4. 13-Josiah King[5]; 5. 91-Mike Tindell[1]

Heat 2 – 6 Laps | 2:00.596: 1. 27R-Trice Roden[1]; 2. 85-Ken Billings[4]; 3. 74C-Jeff Bard[2]; 4. 49B-Kenny Bowers[5]; 5. 7-Tyler Johnson[3]

Jerran Falke and Saturday’s winner, Trice Roden pulled the field to green at the start of the 15-lap Lightning Sprint main with Roden quickly pacing the field. Falke gave chase, along with Josiah King, early in the event, but with each passing lap, Roden widened his margin leading the field. By lap seven, Roden had nearly a full straight-a-way advantage over the battle for second between King and Falke. Mark and Ken Billings ran inside the top five for the entire race distance. Roden proved too tough to reel in, and he eventually went on to score his second victory in as many nights. King was second, followed by Falke, Mark, and Ken Billings.

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 27R-Trice Roden[2]; 2. 13-Josiah King[7]; 3. RJ45-Jerran Falke[1]; 4. 51-Mark Billings[3]; 5. 85-Ken Billings[4]; 6. 7-Tyler Johnson[10]; 7. 10-Chasity Younger[5]; 8. 49B-Kenny Bowers[8]; 9. 74C-Jeff Bard[6]; 10. (DNF) 91-Mike Tindell[9]

Weekly championship racing returns on Saturday, June 3 with POWRi-sanctioned competition in B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks. The Show-Me Vintage Series will also take part in the program on Saturday with their first guest appearance of the season on Joslin’s Jewelry Race Night.

