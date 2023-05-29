“Tribute to Jesse” honors to Wagner, Benson, Dowell and Porter

- Advertisement -

The annual “Tribute to Jesse” Hockett memorial race always has an electric feel, even as we pause to remember the one they called “The Rocket”. Thirteen years have passed since he parked his #77 Sprint Car in Victory Lane at Double X Speedway. Sunday night there was a #77 Sprint Car in victory lane at the little dirt track at the edge of town. Jack Wagner left little doubt that he is becoming a Sprint Car Driver. Following the early pace set by teammate and brother Samuel Wagner, Jack would bide his time and move to the point on lap eight and sail to victory in the 25 lap main event. Having an impressive second place run, Marshall native Ben Brown would trail the fleet #77 across the stripe. Steven Russell took the final podium spot at the checkered. Completing the top five were Tyler Blank and Samuel Wagner. Brown and Samuel Wagner would claim the heat race victories.

The POWRi WAR Sprints joined the card Sunday evening, and it was former Double X Micro Sprint competitor Quinton Benson taking home the victory. Benson would lead green to checkered but it was far from a walk in the park. Holding off challenges from Wesley Smith and Jack Wagner, Benson would not be denied. Smith would come home in the number two position, Wagner would cross the stripe in third. Xavier Doney drove a steady race to pick up fourth and Riley Kreisel completed the top five. Benson and Smith picked up heat race wins.

The Super Stock class was light on cars but the competition was still quality. Third starting Harlan Dowell picked up the victory after making his way past Steve Beach and Joe Miller. Miller led the first several laps of the race before Dowell would slip past on the low side to take the point. Beach would stay close to the lead duo and just edged Miller at the line for second. Miller finished third, Jody Romig fourth and Adam Halley was fifth. Beach won the heat race.

The Pure Stocks filled out the card on Sunday Night Thunder, and it too was a very competitive class. Darin Porter picked up the win, his second on the year at Double X. Porter spent the first ten laps following Shayne Healea as the driver of the number 17 would lead the event. Porter would move past Healea to take the point as Carson Gronniger would move into third. At the checkered it was Porter picking up the win, with Brandon Smith second, Gronniger third, Payton McDowell fourth and Healea completing the top five. Healea and Smith won the heat races in the division.

Next Sunday June 4 is the Dylan Bias Memorial. The Super Stocks will be the premiere class. In past years over $5000 has been raised and paid out to the drivers at this event. The Winged Sprint Cars and B Modifieds will also be in competition.

Double X Speedway

Tribute to Jesse Results

May 28, 2023

Winged Sprint Cars-

Feature-1. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 2. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 3. 1JR-Steven Russell, Russellville; 4. 4-Tyler Blank, California; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 6. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 7. 00-Broc Elliott, California; 8. 18X-Nathan Ryun, Corder; 9. 9C-Tony Crank, Sedalia; 10. 61A-Doug Fry, Wheatland; 11. 52-Blake Bowers, Knob Noster; 12. 41-Mackenzie Borchers, Marshall

Heat 1- 1. S. Wagner; 2. Russell; 3. Ryun; 4. Elliott; 5. Crank; 6. Borchers

Heat 2- 1. Brown; 2. J. Wagner; 3. Fry; 4. Blank; 5. Walton; 6. Bowers

POWRi WAR Sprint Cars

Feature-1. 15B Quinton Benson, Sweet Springs; 2. 33-Wesley Smith, Nixa; 3. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 4. 74-Xavier Doney, Odessa; 5. 91-Riley Kreisel, Warsaw; 6. 2-Chad Goff, Spring Hill,KS; 7. 1JR-Steven Russell, Russellville; 8. 41-Brad Wyatt, Kearney; 9.90-Warren Johnson, Overland Park,KS; 10. 00-Broc Elliott, California; 11. 7S-Wade Seiler, Alton,IL; 12. 87-Jason Billups, Holt; 13. 52-Dean Bowers, Knob Noster; 14. 30-Faron Crank, Sedlia; 15. 21M-Michael Moore, Camden,MO; 16. 28-Cory Schudy, Battlefield, MO

Heat 1- 1. Smith; 2. J Wagner; 3. Goff; 4. DOney; 5. Johnson; 6. Crank; 7. Billups; 8. Bowers

Heat 2- 1. Benson; 2. Kreisel; 3. Schudy; 4. Moore; 5. Seiler; 6. Wyatt DNS-Russell and Elliott

Super Stocks

Feature- 1. 29-Harlan Dowell, Tipton; 2. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 3. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown; 4. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 5. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 6. 28-Shane Gillmore, Taos

Heat-1. Beach; 2. Miller; 3.Dowell; 4. Romig; Halley; Gillmore

Pure Stocks

Feature-1. 21X-Darin Porter, California; 2. 21-Carson Gronniser, Urbana; 3. 50B-Brandon Smith, Ashland; 4. 216-Payton McDowell, Tuscumbia; 5. 17-Shayne Healea, California; 6 68-Rhonda Lamke, Washington; 7. 44R-Russell Beach, Lake Ozark; 8. 49-Shannon Sullivan, Eldon; 9. 15-Curt Turpin, Eldon.

Heat 1- 1. Smith; 2. Beach; 3. Lamke; 4. Sullivan; 5. Turpin

Heat 2 – 1. Healea; 2. Porter; 3. McDowell; 4. Gronniser