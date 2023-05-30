Carson Ferguson Collects $7,553 I-75 Raceway Super Late Model Win

- Advertisement -

Claims Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Championship for Second-Straight Year

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (05/30/23) – Carson Ferguson not only picked up a $7,553 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals victory over the weekend, but he also clinched his second-straight $10,053 series crown aboard his Hoopaugh Grading Company / Paylor Motorsports No. 93 WP Racing Shocks / Schaeffer’s Racing Oil / Longhorn Chassis by Wesley Page / Vic Hill Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Carson’s third win of the year came at I-75 Raceway on Friday evening.

“Going into the final three races, I knew I had Ross (Bailes) nipping at my heels for the championship, so we had to be as perfect as possible, and that’s what we did. We won at I-75 (Raceway), and added a pair of podiums to lock down the title,” Ferguson said. “Our team battled a little bad luck at Speedweeks, but ever since then we’ve really had a lot of speed. Everyone who supports me gives 110%. I’m grateful for each-and-every person who supports me and makes this all possible.

“We’re going to stick around the house this weekend and get our equipment ready to head to the (Dirt Late Model) Dream next week at Eldora. We had speed last year when we were there, and hopefully we can build on that next week.”

Before a triple-header weekend with the Schaffer’s Oil Spring Nationals, Carson Ferguson made a quick stop at Cherokee Speedway (Gaffney, S.C.) on Thursday evening to compete with the XR Workin’ Man Series behind the wheel of Jeremy Bullins No. 00 machine.

With 33 Late Models in the pit area, Ferguson transferred to the Throwback 50 after a third-place run in his heat race. For the $10,000-to-win main event, Ferguson was involved in a mid-race incident, but still wheeled his way to a fourth-place finish.

Following the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals to I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.) on Friday afternoon, Ferguson locked himself into the A-Main after recording the second-fastest lap in his qualifying group. Rolling off from the second row in the $7,553-to-win main event. Carson inherited the pole position after Benji Hicks suffered an early flat tire and led all 40 laps en route to his third-career Spring Nationals victory.

For the Biddle Ridley Memorial on Saturday afternoon at North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Ga.), Carson earned a front row starting position after winning his heat race. For the $10,053-to-win main event, Ferguson battled Ross Bailes and Dale McDowell for the top spot but settled for a podium finish at the checkers.

With the tripleheader weekend drawing to a close at Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, Tenn.) on Sunday afternoon, Carson topped his qualifying group and grabbed the victory in his heat race which set him up to start on the front row of the feature. With a runner-up outing in the series finale, Ferguson captured his second-career Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals championship along with a $10,053 payday.

Full results from the events are available at www.XRWorkinMan.com and www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

The team will be idle this weekend before invading Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) on June 8 – 10 for the Dirt Late Model Dream XXIX. The crown jewel weekend includes twin $12,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday followed by a $129,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

Full event details are available at www.EldoraSpeedway.com .

Carson Ferguson would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include: Hoopaugh Grading Company LLC, Night Owl National Contractors Inc., Tribble Electric, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Longhorn by WP, Bilstein, WP Racing Shocks, John Page Racing, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas Inc., VP Racing, Tiger Precision Products, Live Oak Aesthetic and Family Dentistry, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Beaux-Tie Limousine Service, k1 Race Gear, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Harmanco’s Family Restaurant, PRO FABrication, Performance Bodies & Parts, DRP Performance Products, QuickCar Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Tire, Max Papis Innovations (MPI), Allstar Performance, Carolina Roofing & Gutters, KRC Power Steering, Collins Signs, Indocil Art, Bell Helmets, Vic Hill Race Engines, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

Visit Carson Ferguson’s official website at www.CarsonFerguson.com for the latest team information.