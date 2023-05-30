Dale McDowell Double Dips in Holiday Weekend Spring Nationals Victory Lane

- Advertisement -

Dirt Late Model Dream XXIV Up Next on June 8 – 10



MOORESBURG, Tenn. (05/30/23) – Dale McDowell banked a pair of $10,053 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals triumphs over the holiday weekend behind the wheel of his Shane McDowell Racing / E-Z-GO No. 17m Cometic Gaskets / Klotz Synthetic Lubricants / Connected Strategy Advisors / Team Zero Race Cars / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

His trips to the Winner’s Circle came on Saturday at North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Ga.) and on Sunday evening at Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, Tenn.).

“Qualifying is so key in every event these days. You almost have to start up front in most of these events to have a chance to win. The fields are just that tough. Shane (McDowell) and my team gave me a great car all weekend, and we won at North Georgia (Speedway) and Duck River (Raceway Park). Just a great weekend for our team,” Dale McDowell shared. “Now, we’re going to put our head down and go to work to get ready for the Dream. Thanks to everyone who supports our team.”

Dale McDowell opened his Memorial Day weekend on Friday afternoon with a visit to I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.), piloting his E-Z-GO No. 17m Late Model.

Amongst a field of 34 Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals entries, McDowell raced his way into the A-Main with the third-fastest qualifying lap in his time trial group. With $7,553 on the line, Dale gained three spots in the 40-lapper to register a third-place finish. He chased race-long pacesetter Carson Ferguson and Ross Bailes to the checkers.

For the Biddle Ridley Memorial on Saturday afternoon at North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Ga.), Dale claimed the fast time honors in time trials before placing first in his heat race.

Leading flag-to-flag in the 53-lap feature, McDowell recorded his third win of the season and 15th-career Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals victory, which came ahead of Ross Bailes, Carson Ferguson, Benji Hicks, and Sam Seawright.

The Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals tripleheader weekend drew to a close on Sunday with McDowell again topping the speed charts at Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, Tenn.) with a 13.372-second lap.

With a heat victory placing him on the pole for the main event, Dale cruised to his second win in as many nights and fourth of the 2023 campaign. He bagged his second consecutive $10,053 payday ahead of Carson Ferguson, Benji Hicks, Sam Seawright, and Caden Mullinax.

Full results from the events are available at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

The team will be idle this week before resuming action with the 29th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream on June 8 – 10. The crown jewel weekend opens on Thursday and Friday with the field divided into twin $12,000-to-win programs. The weekend culminates with a $129,000-to-win finale on Saturday night.

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

Shane McDowell Racing would like to thank all of their sponsors and marketing partners including E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Northeastern Fabrication, S&H Systems, FOX Racing Shox, BSI Well Service, Black Rock Enterprises, Campbell Insulation, M&S Motors, Clements Racing Engines, Team Zero Race Cars, Shackelford Enterprizes, Spring Pro, Campbell Insulation Specialists, Winning Edge Carburetors, Swift Springs, FK Rod Ends, Go Lithium, Schoenfeld Headers, Keyser Manufacturing, MSD Ignition, All Star Performance, Performance Bodies, Five-Star Bodies, Hoosier Tire, Wiles Driveshafts, Weld Racing Wheels, Butlerbuilt Seats, DMI Racing Products, Jones Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Dyers Top Rods, QuickCar, PEM Racing, Mark IV ATV’s, Winters Rearends, Strange Oval Products Sweet Manufacturing, Peterson Fluid Systems, DirtWraps, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.