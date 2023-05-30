85.1 F
Saint Louis
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
HomeMissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayLucas Oil Speedway back in action Saturday with Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper $5...

Lucas Oil Speedway back in action Saturday with Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper $5 Night at the Races

MissouriLucas Oil Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 30, 2023) – After the big Show-Me 100 weekend, Lucas Oil Speedway fires back up this Saturday with a bargain for fans as the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series fires back up.

It’s Ozarks Coca Cola-Dr Pepper $5 Night at the Races will special $5 ticket prices for everyone ages six and over. Kids 5-and-under will be admitted free, as always.

“Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper has been a longtime supporter of local racing and we to thank them for their support of $5 Night at the Races. It’s always is a big one for the fans,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will be featured with a $750-to-wn, 25-lap main event. Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifeids, Hermitage Lumber Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also will be in action.

In the final weekly action before the Midseason Championships on June 10, Bobby Williams of Hermitage holds a 49-point lead in the B-Mod division over JC Nwell of Buffalo, with Dayton Pursley and Brice Gotschall both 51 points behind Williams.

The closest points battle is in the USRA Stock Cars where Rob White of Lebanon leads Mason Beck of Urbana by just two points. Meanwhile, Justin Wells of Aurora is 65 points in front of Bryon Allison in the Late Models, with Fulton’s Ryan Middaugh 58 in front of Robbie Reed in the USRA Modifieds.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5. Hot laps are set for 6:30 with racing at 7:05 p.m.

Admission prices:

General Admission (ages 6 and Up) – $5

Kids (5 and under)- FREE

Pit Pass – $35

Kids’ Pit Tour: The Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour, led by flagman Mike Striegel, is scheduled prior to each weekly dirt-track racing program this season, Striegel will lead the tour on a large golf cart for youngsters ages 5-12 with the youngsters signing up for a drawing each week to be a part of the tour.

Striegel will drive them through the pits and stop and visit with various drivers where the youngsters can see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.

Kids can sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club on the south end of the Midway after gates open at 5 p.m. for a chance to go on the pit tour.

SRX tickets remain on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series. All SRX races will air live on ESPN.

Drivers announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire – https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at [email protected] for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

[email protected]

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Lake Ozark Speedway

Xavier Doney Dominates Lake Ozark Speedway Win with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (5/27/23) Xavier Doney would find the fastest route to...
Missouri

Trevor Gundaker, Dylan Hoover, Kris Jackson & Josh Calvert take wins at Moberly Motorsports Park!

5/23/235 entries STOCK CARS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 24C-Josh Calvert; 2....
Dirt Late Model News

Carson Ferguson Stretches Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Point Lead with I-75 Win!

(SWEETWATER, TENNESSEE)  Inheriting the pole position when fast-timer Benji Hicks suffered...
Sprint Car & Midget News

McIntosh Wins Night 1 of DIAEDGE Double Down Showdown at Millbridge

MILLBRIDGE MASTERY: McIntosh Wins Night 1 of DIAEDGE Double Down Showdown SALISBURY,...
Illinois

Kankakee County Speedway Results – 5/26/23

5/26/2318 entries DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 116-Torin...
Sprint Car & Midget News

LAKIN RECOVERS AND BRAD LAMBERSON TAKES HOME THE GREAT LAKES SUPER SPRINTS WIN AT CRYSTAL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Crystal, MI (Saturday, May 27, 2023) -Great Lakes Super Sprints presented...
Dirt Late Model News

Battle at the Border on tap for World of Outlaws Late Models at Sharon Speedway

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Battle at the Border on Tap for...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Joe B. Miller Breaks Through With ASCS National At Lake Ozark Speedway!

Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (May 27, 2023) So many laps...

RELATED ARTICLES

Double X Speedway

“Tribute to Jesse” honors to Wagner, Benson, Dowell and Porter

The annual "Tribute to Jesse" Hockett memorial race always has an electric feel, even...
Central Missouri Speedway

Schultz Pockets 2K at Central Missouri Speedway as Jay Prevete and Trice Roden Also Capture Wins!

Central Missouri Speedway May 29, 2023 By Sam Stoecklin (Warrensburg, Missouri) Sunday night racing marked the end...
Lake Ozark Speedway

Lake Ozark Speedway Results – 5/28/23

27 entries ASCS SPRINTS RacinDirtTV A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin; 2. 52-Blake Hahn; 3. 23-Seth...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Jason Martin Returns To ASCS National Victory Lane At Lake Ozark Speedway!

Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (May 28, 2023) Bouncing back at Lake Ozark Speedway,...
Double X Speedway

Quinton Benson Banks Double X’s Tribute to Jesse Event Victory with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (5/28/23) Quinton Benson would lead all twenty-five caution-free laps with the POWRi...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©