Nick Hoffman Races to First-Career World of Outlaws Win; WoO Action Continues this Week in Illinois and Kentucky

Mooresville, North Carolina (05/30/23) – Nick Hoffman scratched another item off his bucket list last Tuesday night. The North Carolina racer piloted the Tye Twarog Racing / NOS Energy Drink No. 9 C&W Trucking / Longhorn Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model to his first-career World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series victory.

The triumph, which marked his second overall of the year, came at North Carolina’s Stateline Speedway and was worth $10,000.

“The way we’ve been going, it felt like (my first win) has been so close. You gotta qualify good and I was able to just hit my stride at Stateline (Speedway),” Hoffman said. “This place was great, I’ve never been up here to New York, or raced up there and I had a lot of fun. We were in the Top 10 all three nights at Sharon (Speedway), but we were just missing a little something. Still a great weekend for our team, and we’ve now advanced to third in the Outlaws points. We’re looking forward to trying to make up more ground in the point battle with this week’s three events.”

Nick Hoffman returned on the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series eastern swing on Tuesday with the New York Stateline Showdown at Stateline Speedway (Busti, N.Y.).

In a field of 42 Late Models, Hoffman laid down the second-fastest qualifying lap in his time trial group before placing first in his heat race.

Overtaking pole-starting Gordy Gundaker on the second circuit of the feature, Nick dominated the remainder of the 40-lapper to secure his second-straight victory and first career WoO triumph. He bagged a $10,000 payday ahead of Max Blair, Bobby Pierce, Gundaker, and Chub Frank.

Thursday through Saturday found Hoffman competing in the WoO Battle at the Border at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio). With 40 entries on hand, the event roared to life on Thursday with a $6,000-to-win program. Notching the second fastest time in his qualifying group, he went on to finish second in his heat race, which positioned him seventh on the starting grid for the feature. Hoffman advanced two spots to cross the finish line in fifth behind Chris Madden, Bobby Pierce, Mike Marlar, and Brandon Sheppard.

On Friday another $6,000-to-win preliminary event was held, and Hoffman earned the ninth-starting spot for the feature via heat race action. He ran in the Top 10 throughout the 25-lap finale before crossing the finish line in ninth.

The busy week drew to a close on Sunday night with Nick entering the $25,000-to-win finale. He qualified second fastest in his time trial group and went on to finish third in his heat race. Lining up 12th on the feature grid for the 60-lap affair, Nick passed five cars to finish seventh.

Nick is currently third in the latest World of Outlaws point standings and leads the WoO Rookie of the Year battle.

Full results from the events as well as the latest standings are available at www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

The team now prepares to head northwest to Illinois and Kentucky for a three-race swing with the WoO contingent. Action opens on Thursday at Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway with the rescheduled Illini 100, which posts a $10,000 winner’s check. On Friday the team will head to the southern part of Illinois for a $12,000-to-win slate at Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.). The trifecta concludes on Saturday night at Paducah (Ky.) International Raceway with a $15,000-to-win event.

