Tyler Erb Lands in Legit Victory Lane; Seventh in Show-Me 100; Castrol FloRacing Night in America at Florence Speedway Up Next

ST. MARYS, Ohio (05/30/23) – Tyler Erb picked up his richest win thus far into the 2023 campaign last Monday night with a $10,000 XR Workin’ Man Series victory at Legit Speedway behind the wheel of his Bulk Material Lift / Anthony’s Pizza No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports / Sani-Weld Inc. / Base Racing Fuel / First Class Septic / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The victory was his third of the 2023 season.

“It was tough, but our car was really good tonight,” Erb said in Victory Lane at Legit Speedway. “Things finally worked out into our favor. I got into a lapped car with 10 to go and luckily didn’t hurt nothing. We’ve been persevering a lot, just keep racing, we’re going on 12 or 13 days straight racing, just trying to get where we need to be. You know having that flat in the heat, if they didn’t have those (Dirt Defender) elimination races, starting eighth would’ve been a lot tougher.”

Back in action on Monday, Tyler Erb unloaded his Best Performance Motorsports No. 1 Late Model into battle at Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Mo.) for the XR Workin’ Man Series-sanctioned Hard Times 50.

Drawing 36 Late Models, Erb held onto finish second in his heat race despite a late flat tire. Taking part in an elimination style head-to-head format to determine the starting grid for the top four rows, Tyler topped the qualifiers to earn the pole for the feature.

Leading flag-to-flag in the 50-lap affair, Erb turned back a mid-race challenge from Billy Moyer Jr. and went on to pick up his third win of the season and a $10,000 payday.

He finished 1.998 seconds ahead of Moyer with Ricky Weiss, Morgan Bagley, and Austin Rettig completing the top-five finishers.

On Thursday evening at Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.) for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned Show-Me 100 weekend, Tyler locked his spot into the $6,000-to-win Cowboy Classic preliminary feature with a fourth-to-second run in his heat race. Relinquishing two spots in the 45-lapper, Erb crossed the line in ninth.

Friday’s preliminary action found Tyler behind the eight-ball early in the night with struggles in qualifying. He charged from the tail of the pack in his B-Main to finish third, which left him one spot shot of a transfer spot to the feature as his night ended early.

Via his performances the first two night, Erb locked into Saturday’s 100-lap finale in the 15th-starting position. After a trip to the hot pit early in the event, the Texas racer rebounded to finish seventh in the $50,000-to-win, crown jewel feature.

Tyler is now ninth in the latest LOLMDS standings.

Full results from the week’s events are available at www.XRWorkinMan.com and www.LucasDirt.com.

Tyler Erb and Best Performance Motorsports are now ready for a three-race week. Action opens on Wednesday at Florence Speedway (Union, Ky.) with a $23,023-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America event. From there the team resumes LOLMDS competition with a trip to West Virginia Motor Speedway (Mineral Wells, W.Va.). Legendary 100 weekend action includes a $10,000-to-win program on Friday and a $50,000-to-win event on Saturday.

For more information on the weekend’s slate, please visit www.FloSeries.com and www.WVMotorSpeedway.com.

