WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Midwest Tripleheader Awaits World of Outlaws Late Models

The Series will battle at Farmer City Raceway (June 1), Tri-City Speedway (June 2), and Paducah International Raceway (June 3)

FARMER CITY, IL – May 31, 2023 – After a five-race swing through the Northeast, the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models return to action with a tripleheader weekend in Illinois and Kentucky.

The three-race trip starts at Farmer City Raceway on Thursday, June 1, for the Farmer City Showdown.

A $10,000 prize is on the line, as drivers battle in a 40-lap Feature.

TICKETS: bit.ly/3OE4Bru

On Friday, June 2, the Series heads South to Tri-City Speedway as part of the #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic.

This time, $12,000 is up to grabs in another 40-lap affair.

Then, the World of Outlaws head to Kentucky for the first time this season for a trip to Paducah International Raceway on Saturday, June 3, for the USA World 50.

The winner will take home $15,000 from the Bluegrass State in a 50-lap battle.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here’s a look at the storylines entering this weekend:

Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire: Chris Madden is on a hot streak after last weekend’s Battle at the Border at Sharon Speedway.

The Gray Court, SC driver earned two wins, including the $25,000 finale, and extended his points lead to 64 over Bobby Pierce and 66 over Nick Hoffman.

“Smokey” has only finished outside the top 10 once this season, a key to earning his spot at the top of the standings.

Farmer City is the only track he’s raced at in World of Outlaws competition, where he finished fourth in 2021’s Illini 100 finale.

Smooth in Illinois: For Pierce, it’s a weekend he can earn valuable points toward the Series championship.

The Oakwood, IL driver won the last time the Series visited Farmer City, where he scored his first career Series triumph, and Tri-City, where he led all 40 laps in 2022.

The “Smooth Operator” comes into the weekend with momentum after finishing outside the top five once in the five-race Northeast swing—including three podium finishes.

That stretch of strong finishes has vaulted him to second in points.

Viper Momentum: Like Pierce, this weekend could play into Tanner English’s favor as the Series returns to the Midwest.

The Benton, KY driver is the defending champion of the USA World 50 at Paducah and will race less than 30 minutes from home on Saturday.

He’s also had success at Farmer City, where he finished fourth in 2021, and Tri-city, where he finished seventh last season.

Getting Back on Track: An event to Tri-City means a trip home for Gordy Gundaker.

While he’s from St. Charles, MO, the track isn’t far from the MO/IL state line, setting up a chance to score a win in front of his home fans at the track his parents operate.

However, he hopes to better a 16th-place finish from last year’s event.

Despite the struggles at Sharon, Gundaker earned a top five and top ten to start the Northeast swing at Marion Center and Stateline and returns to Farmer City, where he had success last month.

He led more than 40 laps of the Farmer City 74 before falling to second in the end.

A win this weekend would be his first career Series victory.

Prairie State Pride: English and Gundaker aren’t the only ones who get to race close to home this weekend, as defending Series Champion Dennis Erb Jr., four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard, and Brian Shirley return home to the Prairie State.

All three are searching for their first World of Outlaws wins of 2023.

Shirley has two victories at the Illini 100, while Sheppard has won three World of Outlaws Features at the track and the Farmer City 74 earlier this month.

Erb has found past success at Farmer City, with four touring victories there, including a DIRTcar Summer Nationals win in 2015.

Those three will have to contend with stout regional competition, including drivers who’ve had recent success racing in World of Outlaws competition.

Manhattan, IL driver Mike Spatola scored his first Series win on the opening night of the Illini 100 two years ago, while Ryan Unzicker finished second.

Unzicker, from El Paso, IL also added a top-five at Tri-City last season.

Jason Feger, who bested the Outlaws in 2022 at Davenport Speedway, is another driver to watch this weekend.

The Bloomington, IL driver won the USA World 50 four consecutive times from 2012-2015 and hopes to grab another at Paducah on Saturday.

WHEN AND WHERE

Farmer City Raceway(1/4-mile) in Farmer City, IL on June 1

Tri-City Speedway (3/8-mile) in Granite City, IL on June 2

Paducah International Raceway (3/8-mile) in Paducah, KY on June 3

ONLINE

Farmer City Raceway: www.farmercityraceway.com

Tri-City Speedway: www.tricityspeedway.net

Paducah International Raceway: www.paducahracing.com

On the Internet

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

Around the Turn: The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models head to the heartland for two nights at 81 Speedway in Wichita, KS on June 23-24. Then, the Series heads to Nebraska for a stop at Off Road Speedway, in Norfolk, NE on Sunday June 25.

FEATURE WINNERS: (8 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (29 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-6 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-3

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-2

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-2 Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (18 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-3 Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-2 Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Alex Ferree, Saxonburg, PA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Dan Stone, Thompson, PA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (17 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-3

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-3

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Tanner English, Benton, KY-2 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (10 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (10 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (17 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-59 Tanner English, Benton, KY-57 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-54 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-45 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-15

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-15 Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-14 Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-6

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1) Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2) Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1) Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1) Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1) Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton* Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1) Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard* Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1) Tuesday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1) Thursday, May 25/ Sharon Speedway/ Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (1) Friday, May 26/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (2) Saturday, May 27/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Chris Madden (2)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature