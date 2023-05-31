- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Northern Swing Brings World of Outlaws to River Cities, Ogilvie Debut

The Greatest Show on Dirt shifts regions of the country for its next big stretch

GRAND FORKS, ND (May 31, 2023) – For the first time in 2023, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars are northbound.

After two consecutive weekends in Ohio followed by a Monday visit to Indiana, nearly 15 hours of driving will bring the tour to its next destination.

The Greatest Show on Dirt heads to River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, ND) on Friday, June 2 for the Gerdau presents the 1st Leg of the Northern Tour followed by the Series debut at Ogilvie Raceway (Ogilvie, MN) on Saturday, June 3.

The weekend promises to bring plenty of excitement. River Cities is known for offering some of the most thrilling action with many grooves and plenty of space for sliders. The quarter mile bullring is known as longtime Series announcer, Johnny Gibson’s, favorite track for a reason.

Ogilvie provides the unknowns of a track new to the Series with no experience imbalance. No drivers will have an advantage in the laps department, and all will be vying for the right to be called the first winner in Series history at the Minnesota track at the Wagamon Brothers presents the Big O Showdown.

Let’s look at the top storylines to watch this weekend:

MACEDO ON THE MOVE: After a short, rough stretch that saw Carson Macedo post an 11.5 average finish over four races, the Jason Johnson Racing driver has rebounded in a big way.

Macedo has earned top five finishes in five consecutive races with four podiums in that span. Over that stretch, his average finish sits at a superb 2.6. The recent performance has elevated him into a tie for the points lead with Brad Sweet.

River Cities on Friday presents the Lemoore, CA native with an opportunity to take sole possession of the top spot. In six starts in Grand Forks, Macedo has podiumed in half including a win last June.

DONNY’S DOMAIN: North Dakota is where Donny Schatz has called home all his life, and the Fargo driver has had quite the home field advantage in Grand Forks.

Schatz has appeared at all 29 Series visits to River Cities Speedway. In those starts, he’s won 12 times, landed on the podium on 21 occasions, and owns an astonishing 2.5 average finish. His only two finishes outside of the top five were a pair of sevenths. From 2015 to 2018, Schatz topped seven of eight River Cities races.

The 10-time Series champion cooled off slightly over Memorial Day Weekend from his recent hot streak but did still notch a podium on the second night at Atomic. He heads into the weekend aboard the Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing #15 tied for fifth in points.

GRAND FORKS GLORY: While Schatz has made it difficult for others to experience Victory Lane at River Cities, a handful of other active competitors have conquered the quarter mile.

Four-time and reigning champion – Brad Sweet – is the defending River Cities race winner after claiming last August’s visit. “The Big Cat” has won two of the last three to make himself one of only five drivers with multiple triumphs at the facility. A third victory on Friday would equal him with Craig Dollansky for the second most River Cities wins.

The driver currently third in points – David Gravel – topped a 2017 visit to Grand Forks. While it has been six years since that victory, he’s been solid as of late with no finish worse than seventh in his past seven River Cities starts.

Two years after Gravel’s triumph, Shark Racing’s Logan Schuchart made the trip to River Cities Victory Lane. The win was one of four podiums that Schuchart has picked up at the facility in 15 attempts.

Kyle Larson snagged a 2020 World of Outlaws win at River Cities with a wild last lap, last corner pass.

EMPTY NOTEBOOKS: The debut at Ogilvie will present a unique set of circumstances for the drivers and teams. Occasionally, some drivers will have previous experience at a track before the World of Outlaws visit. But Ogilvie so seldom hosts winged Sprint Car racing that there haven’t been opportunities for laps. It will be as close to a clean slate race as you can get.

The most recent World of Outlaws track debut was last March when Brad Sweet bested the field at Vado Speedway Park in New Mexico.

Another recent Series track debut yielded a major milestone moment in the sport’s history when Donny Schatz collected his 300th World of Outlaws win at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway in 2021. That same year the World of Outlaws also had their first races at Magnolia Motor Speedway (won by Sheldon Haudenschild) and Dirt on The Rev (won by David Gravel).

ON THE GASS: During his time with the World of Outlaws tour, Noah Gass has proven River Cities to be one of his best tracks.

Two years ago was when the Mounds, OK native first tackled select Series events, and in 13 starts in 2021, Gass’ earned his best finish (12th) in Grand Forks. Then last year during his rookie campaign as a full-time competitor, Gass picked up one of his two top 10s on the year at the bullring.

Through 16 Feature starts in 2023, Gass’ best result is 14th in Pevely, MO, and he’ll look to better that mark Friday where he’s found past success.

NOSA NAMES: River Cities is a routine stop on the Northern Outlaws Sprint Association (NOSA) tour, meaning some of the top northern names may be in attendance looking to compete on home turf against the best.

Per usual, Mark Dobmeier leads the charge for the locals. Less than two weeks ago, the Grand Forks native collected his Series-best 176th career NOSA win at River Cities. Of his 44 career World of Outlaws top-10s, 20 have come at his home track including a pair of podiums.

Austin Pierce is another of the consistently strong local competitors. In the last two seasons he’s racked up 13 NOSA victories at River Cities, and the Grand Forks oval is home to his one career World of Outlaws top 10 (2016).

Other NOSA names to watch include Jade Hastings, Brendan Mullen, Greg Nikitenko, and more.

If you can't make it to the track, catch all of the action on DIRTVision.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, June 2 at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, ND

Saturday, June 3 at Ogilvie Raceway in Ogilvie, MN

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (24/80 Races):

49 – Brad Sweet (3344PTS) 2. 41 – Carson Macedo (-3344PTS) 3. 2 – David Gravel (-8PTS) 4. 1S – Logan Schuchart (-148PTS) 5. 15 – Donny Schatz (-174PTS) 6. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild (-174PTS) 7. 18 – Gio Scelzi (-254PTS) 8. 5 – Spencer Bayston (-280PTS) 9. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss (-434PTS) 10. 1A – Jacob Allen (-504PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (11 Drivers):

5 wins – Brad Sweet (Kasey Kahne Racing #49)

4 wins – David Gravel (Big Game Motorsports #2)

3 wins – Rico Abreu (Rico Abreu Racing #24), James McFadden (Roth Motorsports #83)

2 wins – Donny Schatz (Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing #15), Carson Macedo (Jason Johnson Racing #41)

1 win – Buddy Kofoid (CMS Racing #11), Sheldon Haudenschild (Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing #17), Brady Bacon (TKH Motorsports #21), Logan Schuchart (Shark Racing #1S), Anthony Macri (Macri Motorsports #39)

FEATURE LAPS LED (14 Drivers):

140 laps – Brad Sweet

106 laps – Rico Abreu

95 laps – Carson Macedo

92 laps – David Gravel

90 laps – James McFadden

46 laps – Buddy Kofoid

44 laps – Logan Schuchart

43 laps – Brent Marks

41 laps – Donny Schatz

37 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

11 laps – Anthony Macri

10 laps – Cory Eliason

9 laps – Gio Scelzi

3 laps – Brady Bacon

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (9 Drivers):

7 QuickTimes – Carson Macedo

6 QuickTimes – David Gravel

3 QuickTimes – Logan Schuchart

2 QuickTimes – Anthony Macri, Rico Abreu

1 QuickTime – Brian Brown, Donny Schatz, Buddy Kofoid, Gio Scelzi

HEAT RACE WINNERS (21 Drivers):

14 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

13 Heat Wins – David Gravel

8 Heat Wins – Buddy Kofoid

7 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz

5 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet, Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild

4 Heat Wins – Brent Marks, Rico Abreu

3 Heat Wins – Gio Scelzi, Anthony Macri

2 Heat Wins – Spencer Bayston, Jacob Allen, Parker Price-Miller, Justin Peck, Brock Zearfoss, James McFadden

1 Heat Win – Brian Brown, Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Cory Eliason

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (33 Drivers):

19 Dashes – Carson Macedo

18 Dashes – David Gravel

16 Dashes – Brad Sweet

13 Dashes – Logan Schuchart

12 Dashes – Donny Schatz

10 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild, Rico Abreu, Gio Scelzi

8 Dashes – Buddy Kofoid

6 Dashes – Jacob Allen, Brent Marks, James McFadden

5 Dashes – Spencer Bayston, Brock Zearfoss

4 Dashes – Anthony Macri

3 Dashes – Justin Peck, Danny Dietrich

2 Dashes – Brian Brown, Cory Eliason, Parker Price-Miller, Robbie Price, Tyler Courtney

1 Dash – Kasey Kahne, Freddie Rahmer, Devon Borden, Garet Williamson, Aaron Reutzel, Brady Bacon, Chad Trout, Dylan Norris, Cap Henry, Stuart Brubaker, Kyle Larson

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (17 Drivers):

3 LCS Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

2 LCS Wins – Robbie Price, Parker Price-Miller

1 LCS Win – Brock Zearfoss, Gio Scelzi, Noah Gass, Hunter Schuerenberg, James McFadden, Wayne Johnson, Ryan Timms, Ayrton Gennetten, Spencer Bayston, Logan Schuchart, Kraig Kinser, Freddie Rahmer, Henry Malcuit, Cole Macedo

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (20 Drivers):

2 Hard Chargers – Brock Zearfoss, James McFadden, Tyler Courtney, Sheldon Haudenschild

1 Hard Charger – Donny Schatz, Gio Scelzi, Robbie Price, David Gravel, Logan Schuchart, Justin Peck, Blake Hahn, Buddy Kofoid, Joe B. Miller, Kyle Larson, Hunter Schuerenberg, Kyle Moody, Freddie Rahmer, Brad Sweet, Skylar Gee, Cole Duncan

PODIUM FINISHES (20 Drivers):

11 Podiums – David Gravel

10 Podiums – Brad Sweet

9 Podiums – Carson Macedo

6 Podiums – Donny Schatz, Rico Abreu

4 Podiums – Buddy Kofoid, Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild

3 Podiums – Brent Marks, James McFadden

2 Podiums – Jacob Allen

1 Podium – Danny Dietrich, Brian Brown, Kasey Kahne, Devon Borden, Spencer Bayston, Parker Price-Miller, Brady Bacon, Anthony Macri, Kyle Larson

TOP 10 FINISHES (40 Drivers):

22 Top 10s – Carson Macedo

21 Top 10s – Brad Sweet, David Gravel

17 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

15 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

14 Top 10s – Gio Scelzi

13 Top 10s – Spencer Bayston, Buddy Kofoid

12 Top 10s – Rico Abreu, Donny Schatz

10 Top 10s – James McFadden

8 Top 10s – Justin Peck

7 Top 10s – Jacob Allen

6 Top 10s – Brent Marks

5 Top 10s – Tyler Courtney

4 Top 10s – Kasey Kahne, Danny Dietrich

3 Top 10s – Brian Brown, Cory Eliason, Brock Zearfoss

2 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel, Blake Hahn, Brady Bacon, Anthony Macri, Kyle Larson, Parker Price-Miller

1 Top 10 – Robbie Price, Zeb Wise, Devon Borden, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Joe B. Miller, Hunter Schuerenberg, Brandon Rahmer, Chad Trout, Lance Dewease, Cap Henry, Cole Macedo, Stuart Brubaker, Skylar Gee, Cole Duncan

2023 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

Fri, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1) Fri, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (2) Sat, Feb 11* / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / James McFadden (1) Sun, March 5 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Carson Macedo (1) Mon, March 6 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (3) Sat, March 18 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Rico Abreu (1) Fri, March 24 / Talladega Short Track / Eastaboga, AL / Buddy Kofoid (1) Sat, March 25 / Magnolia Motor Speedway / Columbus, MS / Brad Sweet (1) Fri, March 31 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / Brad Sweet (2) Sat, April 1 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / James McFadden (2) Fri, April 7 / U.S. 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (1) Sat, April 8 / 81 Speedway / Wichita, KS / Rico Abreu (2) Fri, April 14 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (3) Fri, April 28 / Tri-City Speedway / Granite City, IL / David Gravel (4) Sat, April 29 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Brady Bacon (1) Fri, May 5 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Logan Schuchart (1) Sat, May 6 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Rico Abreu (3) Wed, May 10 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Anthony Macri (1) Fri, May 12 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brad Sweet (4) Fri, May 19 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Donny Schatz (1) Sat, May 20 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / Donny Schatz (2)

22. Fri, May 26 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Brad Sweet (5) Sat, May 27 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Carson Macedo (2)

24. Mon, May 29 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / James McFadden (3)