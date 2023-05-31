75.7 F
Saint Louis
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
HomeDirt Late Model NewsWVMS Historic 100 Next for Lucas Oil Late Models

WVMS Historic 100 Next for Lucas Oil Late Models

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 30, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series are headed to the Mountain State this Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 – chasing a combined weekend purse of over $180,000.

The nation’s elite dirt late model teams will tackle the 5/8-mile West Virginia Motor Speedway in Mineral Wells during the 3rd Annual Jan Dils Attorneys at Law “Historic 100” presented by Arizona Sport Shirts. On Friday, June 2, drivers will compete in a 30 lap A-Main for a shot at $10,000 with the weekend culminating in a 50-lap, $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday, June 3.

Each night of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series action will include a full program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and respective A-Main.

In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the SCDRA Northeast Series will make its return to West Virginia Motor Speedway boasting a $12,000 top prize for Sport Compacts in the JWE Remodeling & Roofing Northeast Nationals. The USMPA Sport Mods and EDGE Hotmods will also be in competition.

Each day, the pit gates will open at 3:00PM ET, followed by general admission gates at 4:00PM ET. On track action, beginning with Dirt Draft Hot Laps, is set to kick off at 6:30PM ET each day.

To purchase tickets in advance for the 3rd Annual Jan Dils Attorneys at Law “Historic 100” presented by Arizona Sport Shirts, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/37a67jrc

Since being crafted marvelously in 1984, the West Virginia Motor Speedway has played host to some of the sport’s biggest events and brightest stars. Boasting one of the most beautiful settings and seats in dirt track racing while nestled attractively into the wild and wonderful mountains of small-town Mineral Wells, West Virginia the 5/8-mile terraced hillside sits conveniently adjacent to Interstate 77 for effortless access.

Home to the ‘World’s Fastest Dirt Track’ ™, West Virginia Motor Speedway will blow you away with its incredible racing action and thrill-seeking speed. Affectionately known as “The Speedplant” the 70-acre site underwent a massive renovation before its reopening in 2021, claiming its place among the premier dirt tracks in the country.

To learn more about West Virginia Motor Speedway, visit www.wvmotorspeedway.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. continues to lead the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP – holding a 115-point advantage over Hudson O’Neal. Brandon Overton is third, followed by Tim McCreadie and Devin Moran rounding out the top five in the championship standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Friday, June 2 (30 Laps): 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

Saturday, June 3 (50 Laps): 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,750, 7. $3,500, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,700, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,125, 19. $2,100, 20. $2,075, 21. $2,050, 22. $2,025, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000. = $135,275

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3:

Left Rear/Fronts – (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20, (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Jason Feger wins Spoon River Speedway’s MARS Series event!

5/28/2325 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger;...
Lake Ozark Speedway

Xavier Doney Dominates Lake Ozark Speedway Win with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (5/27/23) Xavier Doney would find the fastest route to...
Illinois

Macon Speedway Cornfield Combat Friday Night Results

(Macon, IL) The Macon Speedway pits were packed for night #2...
Dirt Late Model News

Carson Ferguson Stretches Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Point Lead with I-75 Win!

(SWEETWATER, TENNESSEE)  Inheriting the pole position when fast-timer Benji Hicks suffered...
Fayette County Speedway

VanderBeek vaults back into USMTS victory lane

Zack VanderBeek celebrated the loss of 120 pounds since his last...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Jason Martin Returns To ASCS National Victory Lane At Lake Ozark Speedway!

Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (May 28, 2023) Bouncing back at...
Illinois

Spoon River Speedway Results – 5/28/23

25 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger;...
Circle City Raceway

Victory Salute: Swanson Swipes USAC Sprint Win at Circle City

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Indianapolis, Indiana (May 24, 2023)………Back in...

RELATED ARTICLES

Clarksville Speedway

Mike Marlar takes Ultimate Late Model Series win at Clarksville Speedway!

5/30/23 UMP Late Model A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Mike Marlar (157) Winfield, Tn. 65 2 2 Cory Hedgecock (23) Loudon, Tn. 59 3 5 Ricky Weiss (7) Headingley, Mb. 58 4 8 Payton Freeman...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Tyler Erb Lands in Legit Victory Lane; Seventh in Show-Me 100; Castrol FloRacing Night in America at Florence Speedway Up Next

ST. MARYS, Ohio (05/30/23) – Tyler Erb picked up his richest win thus far...
Dirt Late Model News

Mechanical Issues Sideline Hudson O’Neal at the Show-Me 100; Florence Speedway and West Virginia Motor Speedway Up Next

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (05/30/23) – Hudson O’Neal has passed more than a dozen competitors on...
Dirt Late Model News

Dale McDowell Double Dips in Holiday Weekend Spring Nationals Victory Lane

Dirt Late Model Dream XXIV Up Next on June 8 – 10 MOORESBURG, Tenn. (05/30/23)...
Dirt Late Model News

Carson Ferguson Collects $7,553 I-75 Raceway Super Late Model Win

Claims Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Championship for Second-Straight Year LINCOLNTON, N.C. (05/30/23) – Carson Ferguson...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©