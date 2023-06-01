Dennis Erb Racing Embarks on Outlaws Tripleheader After Seventh Place Florence Effort

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team made a rare trip to Florence Speedway on Wednesday night, May 31, as the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series rolled into the 1/2-mile Union, Kentucky speedplant to preside over a $23,023 to win shootout. Dennis Erb, Jr. went out late in qualifying and still knocked down the second quickest time in Group B prior to running a strong second in his heat race behind only Ricky Thornton, Jr.

After starting the 50-lap headliner from the outside of the fourth row, Dennis vaulted forward early in the distance and ran amongst the top five through much of the first half of the contest. As the race progressed, the Carpentersville, Illinois native slipped back a few spots and ultimately wound up seventh in the final finishing order. Dennis now also sits seventh in the latest version of the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series point standings exiting the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Full results from last night at Florence Speedway can be found online by visiting www.floseries.com.

Next up for the #28 team will be a trio of World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series battles in the states of Illinois and Kentucky this weekend. Things kick off later tonight, June 1 with a $10,000 to win showdown at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois. The action will then shift to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois on Friday evening, June 2, as a $12,000 top prize will be on the line. A $15,000 winner’s check will then be up for grabs in the tripleheader finale on Saturday, June 3 at Paducah International Raceway in Paducah, Kentucky.

Dennis comes into the triple shot eleventh in the current World of Outlaws Late Model Series point standings. You can watch every lap from Farmer City, Granite City, and Paducah either at the track or LIVE on DIRTVision. More information can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com