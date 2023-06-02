Fast access and parking information for World Wide Technology Raceway’s

- Advertisement -

Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series weekend

June 1, 2023, St. Louis – World Wide Technology Raceway officials today announced several access upgrades to enable fans to easily enjoy the full NASCAR experience at the track on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early for all events this weekend. WWTR has coordinated with the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation to recommend arrival times for the best race day experience. Fans should arrive by noon on Friday, 8 a.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

All vehicular parking is adjacent to the speedway and is included with each ticket. Fans arriving early will have access to the best general parking. Patrons with ADA or dedicated parking will need to visibly display color-coded parking passes. (Parking managers will screen for ADA customers.) This information also may be found on the track’s website: https://wwtraceway.com/enjoyillinois300/ and will also be shared with multiple mapping applications (Google, HERE, Waze) to help guide motorists to WWTR.

To ensure the smoothest event access, fans are asked to follow the directions, observe all signage near the track, and follow the directions of on-site law enforcement officers. Even if you are a regular track patron, there have been many upgrades inside and around World Wide Technology Raceway this year which may change your route to or destination within the property.

Here are the highlights and notable changes:

SB IL 203 will be closed at Eagle Park-Bend Road to through traffic between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Only motorists with tickets will be allowed south of this intersection during these periods.

Additional pedestrian access has been provided within and adjacent to WWTR to shorten walks to the events.

Camping has been relocated to the western edge of WTTR property to enhance this experience and limit conflicts with pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

VIP/Suite and Gold Key Parking is located south of the main grandstand and reserved for event support and sponsors, as well as credentialed participants. A dedicated, color-coded parking pass will be required for entry into this area.

Westbound I-55/70 traffic with general admission parking is encouraged to use Exit 6 to SB IL 111 and westbound Collinsville Road (old Route 66). This will provide the best opportunity for quickest access-egress and the closest parking to the main grandstand.

Rideshare drop (Lyft, taxi, Uber): Will be located exclusively at 201 Madison Road, Madison, IL. Tram service to the northeast corner of WWTR will begin at 11 a.m. each day.

Patrons who arrive late, Confluence Music Festival concertgoers, and participants in the JJK 5k are encouraged to park at 201 Madison Road, Madison, IL and utilize the tram service to WWTR. (Please be advised: a large effort to switch traffic control will occur 30 minutes after the green flag each day – 1 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday — which will impact traffic around WWTR).

Public transportation also is available on Saturday and Sunday. Both Madison and St. Clair County Transit Services will provide bus connections to the WWTR tram service on Sunday. Additional ADA accommodations are available for track access from the buses. A free shuttle also will be provided from the Emerson Park multi-modal facility with pedestrian, bus and MetroLink access in East St. Louis to WWTR on Saturday.

Access to all businesses located along Ohio Avenue will be available all weekend; however, motorists should expect delays and allow substantial extra time for trips through this area. When feasible, the use of alternate routes should be strongly considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs, obey the posted speed limits, and be alert for police, workers, pedestrians, and equipment. Additional updates will be provided as needed.

AT THE TRACK

The track opens on Friday for Free Friday. Fans activities include the opportunity to see the NASCAR haulers, watch the NASCAR hauler parade, a guided track walk, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 practice and qualifying.

NASCAR Cup Series practice begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, followed by qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 is slated to take the green flag at 12:30 p.m., followed by the inaugural JJK 5k. Music artists Flo Rida and Tim Dugger will take the stage beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Spectator gates will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, for the second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series race. Driver introductions will take place at 1:55 p.m. with the green flag at 2:30 p.m. Brittney Spencer, Bailey Zimmerman and Brothers Osborne will perform on the Confluence Music Festival’s main stage beginning at 10:30 a.m. Country music superstar Dierks Bentley will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. for a post-race concert.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2 – FREE FRIDAY AT WWTR

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — NASCAR haulers Touch-a-Truck. Located in the Special Events lot. See the NASCAR haulers, meet the hauler drivers. Photo opportunities. Open to everyone.

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Legends featuring Kenny Wallace. This is a ticketed event and is sold out. Lunch at 11 a.m. Q&A session at 11:30 a.m. Located on Midway Stage No. 3.

12 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade to the all-new Gateway Garage. Fans invited to the grandstands to watch the parade of NASCAR Cup Series haulers as they enter the track.

2 p.m. — Guided fan Track Walk. Fans may walk a lap around the World Wide Technology Raceway oval with a special guest from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. (Driver TBA).

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series technical inspections. Fans with Saturday or Sunday Infield Fan Experience passes may watch the NASCAR Cup Series’ technical inspection process and get a preview of the all-new Gateway Garage Experience.

5 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 practice.

5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES TOYOTA 200, CONFLUENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL, JACKIE JOYNER-KERSEE JJK 5k

6 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. — Spectator gates and Infield Fan Experience open. All Midway stages go live for Confluence Music Festival.

9 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter practice.

9:45 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter qualifying.

11 a.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver autograph session (Infield Fan Experience).

12 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 driver introductions.

12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps).

3:30 p.m. – Jackie Joyner-Kersee JJK 5k.

4 p.m. – Car show (pit road).

5:15 p.m. – Flo Rida performance.

6:30 p.m. — Tim Dugger: Saturday Wrap-Up Party on the Midway.

8 p.m. – Campground concert.

8:30 p.m. – Track gates closed.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4 — NASCAR CUP SERIES ENJOY ILLINOIS 300, CONFLUENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL STARRING DIERKS BENTLEY

6 a.m. — Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates and Infield Fan Experience open. All Midway stages go live for Confluence Music Festival.

8 a.m. – Motor Racing Outreach non-denominational Sunday service (stage near Turn 4 tunnel).

9 a.m. — Garage Guys Live (stage near Turn 4 tunnel).

9:30 a.m. — Kenny Wallace Live! with John Roberts (Midway).

10 a.m. — Track open to fan access.

10:30 a.m. — Confluence main stage: Brittney Spencer.

11:15 a.m. — Confluence main stage: Bailey Zimmerman.

12:30 p.m. — Confluence main stage: Brothers Osborne.

1:50 p.m. – NASCAR drivers Red Carpet Walk.

1:55 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter driver introductions.

2:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).

6 p.m. — Post-race Track Walk, fan access for concert (time approximate).

6:30 p.m. – Confluence main stage: Dierks Bentley.

7 p.m. – Infield Fan Experience closes.

Schedule subject to change.

For tickets and additional information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the only track in the world to host the premier series of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA . Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.