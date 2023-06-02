70.7 F
Jim DenHamer photos from Farmer City Raceway's World of Outlaw Late Models...

Jim DenHamer photos from Farmer City Raceway’s World of Outlaw Late Models – 6/1/23

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsIllinoisFarmer City Raceway

Published on

By jdearing
Kyle Bronson - Chris Madden -- Jim DenHamer photos
Kyle Bronson - Chris Madden -- Jim DenHamer photos
Photos by Jim DenHamer

25 photos

Dirt Late Model News

Illinois’s Bobby Pierce Nets Farmer City Showdown Victory

MORE PHOTOS FROM FARMER CITY RACEWAY! SMOOTH HOMECOMING: Illinois's Bobby Pierce Nets Farmer City...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Farmer City Raceway’s World of Outlaw Late Models – 6/1/23

Photos by Mike Ruefer
Illinois

Michael Long, Aiden Price, Keizer Kramer, Cole Stolzer & Zander LaRose take Tri-City Speedway wins!

13 entries MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long; 2. 36W-Kenny Wallace; 3. 24IH-Mike...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb Racing Embarks on Outlaws Tripleheader After Seventh Place Florence Effort

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  The Dennis Erb Racing team made a rare trip to Florence Speedway...
Belle-Clair Speedway

St. Clair County plans rebuild of Belle-Clair Speedway!

Belleville, IL - St. Clair County Board voted on Tuesday, May 30th to allocate...

