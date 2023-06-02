HomeDirt Late Model NewsJim DenHamer photos from Farmer City Raceway's World of Outlaw Late Models... Jim DenHamer photos from Farmer City Raceway’s World of Outlaw Late Models – 6/1/23 Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsIllinoisFarmer City Raceway Published on June 2, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Kyle Bronson - Chris Madden -- Jim DenHamer photos - Advertisement - Photos by Jim DenHamer 25 photos - Advertisement - Tagsfarmer city racewaylate modellate modelsworld of outlaws late model series Search Recent articles Dirt Late Model News Carson Ferguson Collects $7,553 I-75 Raceway Super Late Model Win Claims Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Championship for Second-Straight Year LINCOLNTON, N.C. (05/30/23)... Missouri Moberly Motorsports Park Results – 5/30/23 6 entries STOCK CARS A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 14-Derrick Agee; 2.... Illinois Flud Takes $5k Macon Speedway “Cornfield Combat” Payday (Macon, IL) The inaugural “Cornfield Combat” was a huge success this... Belle-Clair Speedway St. Clair County plans rebuild of Belle-Clair Speedway! Belleville, IL - St. Clair County Board voted on Tuesday, May... Dirt Late Model News After a wild Show-Me 100, Moran declared race winner after Thornton’s post-race DQ WHEATLAND, MO. (May 27, 2023) - The 31st annual Show-Me 100... Iowa Kerry Madsen Breaks Tie with Skip Jackson to Become Winningest Aussie at Knoxville! Aaron Reutzel Caps $9,000 360 Weekend; Mike Mayberry Executes Last Lap... Callaway Raceway Callaway Raceway Results – 5/26/23 13 entries POWRI SUPER STOCK A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 6Z-Ted Welschmeyer;... Dirt Late Model News Dale McDowell Double Dips in Holiday Weekend Spring Nationals Victory Lane Dirt Late Model Dream XXIV Up Next on June 8 –... RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News Illinois’s Bobby Pierce Nets Farmer City Showdown Victory MORE PHOTOS FROM FARMER CITY RACEWAY! SMOOTH HOMECOMING: Illinois's Bobby Pierce Nets Farmer City... Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from Farmer City Raceway’s World of Outlaw Late Models – 6/1/23 Photos by Mike Ruefer Illinois Michael Long, Aiden Price, Keizer Kramer, Cole Stolzer & Zander LaRose take Tri-City Speedway wins! 13 entries MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long; 2. 36W-Kenny Wallace; 3. 24IH-Mike... Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb Racing Embarks on Outlaws Tripleheader After Seventh Place Florence Effort (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team made a rare trip to Florence Speedway... Belle-Clair Speedway St. Clair County plans rebuild of Belle-Clair Speedway! Belleville, IL - St. Clair County Board voted on Tuesday, May 30th to allocate...