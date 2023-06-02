World Wide Technology Raceway announces second consecutive sellout of Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series race

- Advertisement -

Saturday tickets available to enjoy NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Toyota 200,

Confluence Music Festival, activities and driver appearances

June 2, 2023, St. Louis – World Wide Technology Raceway will host the second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented By TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, and again will again fill its grandstands to capacity with a repeat sellout.

“For the second year in a row our event has demonstrated we have a solid base of fans who love NASCAR,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway. “Corporate participation has been tremendous and demonstrates the business community realizes the significance of hosting a NASCAR event. Everyone is working together to take the momentum of that first event and build it into a happening that becomes a highlight on the series schedule for many years to come.”

World Wide Technology Raceway’s 57,000 grandstand seats, more than 1,200 campsites, and dozens of hospitality suite areas will be full for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter.

“As we celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, fans continue to showcase their excitement and support for the sport with our third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series sellout and sixth of the season,” said Chip Wile, SVP & Chief Track Properties Officer, NASCAR. “Congratulations to our partners at World Wide Technology Raceway, who continue to have a tremendous impact for NASCAR in the greater St. Louis region. We look forward to the intense competition that will be on display before a capacity crowd on Sunday.”

Tickets still are available for Saturday’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Toyota 200. Saturday’s activities also includes NASCAR Cup Series qualifying and access to the on-site Confluence Music Festival.

Important notice to fans:

There will be no walk-up ticket options or general admission. Tickets are not available onsite. Tickets may be available on TicketSmarter, the official resale marketplace of WWTR.

Limited number of Saturday tickets still available. Friday is free.

For tickets and additional information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the only track in the world to host the premier series of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA . Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.