Enfinger Wins Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Grant Enfinger Wins the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Click here for race action photos

Zane Smith and Ty Majeski battling for the lead with 6 laps when Majeski car slid into Smith and both cars ran crashed into the wall in turn 3 and Grant Enfinger shot to the lead.

On the green / white finish, Enfinger got a great start and held on for the victory in the final 2 laps. Christian Eckes in the #19 finished in second place and Stewart Friesen finished in 3rd place.

“Maybe not best truck,” said smiling Enfinger in victory lane.

This was the second win for Enfinger in 2023

Story and photos by:

Kevin Proot

Larry Vancil

St. Louis Motor Racing News / STLRACING.COM