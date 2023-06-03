92.1 F
Saint Louis
Saturday, June 3, 2023
HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisEnfinger Wins Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Enfinger Wins Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

IllinoisWorld Wide Technology RacewayUncategorized

Published on

By stlmrn
Grant Enfinger celebrates with WWT Raceway fans
- Advertisement -

Grant Enfinger Wins the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Click here for race action photos

Zane Smith and Ty Majeski battling for the lead with 6 laps when Majeski car slid into Smith and both cars ran crashed into the wall in turn 3 and Grant Enfinger shot to the lead.

On the green / white finish, Enfinger got a great start and held on for the victory in the final 2 laps. Christian Eckes in the #19 finished in second place and Stewart Friesen finished in 3rd place.

“Maybe not best truck,” said smiling Enfinger in victory lane.

This was the second win for Enfinger in 2023

Grant Enfinger

 

 

 

 

Zane Smith

 

 

 

 

 

Story and photos by:

Kevin Proot

Larry Vancil

St. Louis Motor Racing News / STLRACING.COM

 

 

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Dubuque Speedway’s Hoker Trucking Late Models – 5/28/23

Photos by Mike Ruefer
Illinois

Zach Daum Wins Wayne County, Brings Trifecta Motorsports First National Midget Win

Zach Daum Wins Wayne County, Brings Trifecta Motorsports First National Midget...
Brownstown Bullring

Brownstown Bullring Results – 5/29/23

27 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 24H-Mike Harrison;...
Iowa

Hard Knox: Corn Belt Clash Night 1 Rained Out

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Knoxville, Iowa (June 2, 2023)………Continuous rainfall...
Dirt Late Model News

Illinois’s Bobby Pierce Nets Farmer City Showdown Victory

MORE PHOTOS FROM FARMER CITY RACEWAY! SMOOTH HOMECOMING: Illinois's Bobby Pierce...
Fayette County Speedway

VanderBeek vaults back into USMTS victory lane

Zack VanderBeek celebrated the loss of 120 pounds since his last...
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Adams County Speedway Results – 5/28/23

8 entries STREET STOCKS Spring Street Automotive A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1....
Indiana

Jesse Love to Run Full USAC Indiana Midget Week Slate with CBI

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (May 31, 2023)………Jesse Love...

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

Majeski Wins Pole for Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway

Ty Majeski won the Pole Award for today's Toyota 200 with a lap of...
Illinois

Zach Daum Wins Wayne County, Brings Trifecta Motorsports First National Midget Win

Zach Daum Wins Wayne County, Brings Trifecta Motorsports First National Midget Win McIntosh sixth after...
Dirt Late Model News

Kyle Bronson wins thriller at Tri-City Speedway’s #CupTimeSTL World of Outlaw show!

A MATTER OF INCHES: Kyle Bronson Outduels Brian Shirley for Tri-City Speedway Victory Bobby Pierce...
Dirt Late Model News

Connor Hamilton photos from Tri-City Speedway – 6/3/23

Connor Hamilton photos
Dirt Late Model News

Rich LaBrier photos from Tri-City Speedway’s World of Outlaw Late Models – 6/2/23

Rich LaBrier photos

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©