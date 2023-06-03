70.9 F
Gennetten scores 6th career MOWA win with Tri-City Speedway Victory!

Ayrton Gennetten - Brendan Bauman photo
By Brendan Bauman – June 2, 2023 – Ayrton Gennetten started third and won Friday’s #CupTimeSTL MOWA Sprint Car Series event at Tri-City Speedway.

2023 Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. charged forward from his sixth starting spot to finish second ahead of longtime race leader Riley Goodno.

One caution slowed the field on lap three when Luke Verardi spun atop turn one.

Returning to green-flag competition, Goodno controlled the field and quickly found lapped traffic. Ayrton Gennetten, utilized the slower cars to his advantage to shorten the gap between himself and Goodno. Gennetten put his #19 machine against the fence and tracked down Goodno, to overtake the top position. Goodno and Stenhouse battled back and forth for the second position, making contact on lap 20, allowing Stenhouse to ultimately overtake the position.

Gennetten sailed to victory in the 25-lap affair over Stenhouse, Goodno, Preston Perlmutter and Brandon Hanks.

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 2. 17-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[6]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[2]; 4. 42-Preston Perlmutter[1]; 5. 84-Brandon Hanks[8]; 6. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]; 7. 1T-Trevin Littleton[10]; 8. 9-Tyler Duff[7]; 9. 6R-Tyler Esh[14]; 10. 28-Luke Verardi[11]; 11. 83B-Jeff Beasley[13]; 12. 7A-Will Armitage[4]; 13. 6-Corey Nelson[12]; 14. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[9]; 15. (DNS) 6RX-Ryan Bunton; 16. (DNS) 01-Justin Standridge

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[1]; 2. 7A-Will Armitage[4]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[6]; 4. 1T-Trevin Littleton[3]; 5. 42-Preston Perlmutter[7]; 6. 28-Luke Verardi[8]; 7. 6R-Tyler Esh[5]; 8. (DNS) 6RX-Ryan Bunton

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 84-Brandon Hanks[1]; 2. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 3. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]; 4. 9-Tyler Duff[5]; 5. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[7]; 6. 6-Corey Nelson[2]; 7. 83B-Jeff Beasley[6]; 8. (DNS) 01-Justin Standridge

