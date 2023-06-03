Majeski Wins Pole for Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway

- Advertisement -

Ty Majeski won the Pole Award for today’s Toyota 200 with a lap of 32.569 seconds, 138.168 mph at World Wide Technology Raceway. This is his fourth pole in 55 NASCAR Craftsman Truck races. This is his first pole in 2023.

Ben Rhodes placed second with his seventh top-10 start of 2023.

Triple Truck Challenge continues at World Wide Technology Raceway

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is returning to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend for the 23rd running of the Toyota 200 and the second race of the Triple Truck Challenge (Saturday, June 3, at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Located in Madison, Illinois just outside of St. Louis, World Wide Technology Raceway was originally built in 1985 as a road course and was named St. Louis International Raceway Park. In 1996, the road course was demolished and transformed into the 1.25-mile oval and accompanying drag strip that are well-known today.

The inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the 1.25-mile track was held on September 19, 1998 – a race won by Rick Carelli, driving a Chevrolet for Marshal Chesrown.

The 22 previous races at World Wide Technology Raceway have produced 13 different pole winners along with 20 different race winners. Greg Biffle (1998, 2000) and Ted Musgrave (2001, 2005) lead the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in poles with two each.

Additionally, Sheldon Creed (2020, 2021) and Ted Musgrave (2001, 2005) lead the series in wins at World Wide Technology Raceway with two each. TRICON Garage’s Corey Heim, who won last year’s Toyota 200, is the only previous winner entered this weekend.

Practice and qualifying for the Toyota 200 will begin Friday, June 2 at 6:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Six competitors locked into NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs

With five races left in the regular season, here’s a look at the current CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff standings:

Locked In:

Six drivers have locked themselves into the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs by virtue of wins this season – Zane Smith (Daytona, COTA), Christian Eckes (Atlanta, Darlington), Carson Hocevar (Texas), Corey Heim (Martinsville), Grant Enfinger (Kansas), and most recently, Ben Rhodes (Charlotte).

Currently in on Points:

Two drivers have built up a points cushion of 35 points or more over the Playoff cutoff following Charlotte – Ty Majeski (119 points above the Playoff cutoff) and Matt Crafton (+35).

Seven points above the cutoff and ranked ninth in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff outlook is TRICON Garage’s Tanner Gray. Following Gray is Rackley W.A.R’s Matt DiBenedetto, just one point above the cutoff.

Outside Looking In:

Another ten drivers sit outside the Playoff position but still have plenty of time to race their way into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs.

Halmar Friesen Racing’s Stewart Friesen is 11th in Playoff standings, one point behind Matt DiBenedetto in 10th. Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Nick Sanchez sits 11 points off the final Playoff position in 12th.

Following Friesen and Sanchez is Chase Purdy (-36 points back from Playoff cutoff), Jake Garcia (-48), Tyler Ankrum (-63), Hailie Deegan (-75), Rajah Caruth (-81), Colby Howard (-99), Daniel Dye (-100), and Dean Thompson (-102).