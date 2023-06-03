R.J. Conley Wins Portsmouth Season Opener; Rod Conley Readies for Historic 100

- Advertisement -

(WHEELERSBURG, OHIO) R.J. Conley, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, secured his first feature win of the 2023 racing season on Saturday night, May 27 in the season opener at the nearby Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio! R.J. posted the fifth quickest time overall in Super Late Model qualifying prior to claiming a heat race victory. After starting from the pole position in the weekly A-Main, R.J. led each and every circuit to bag the $2,000 first place prize money over runner-up Kirk Phillips, Avery Taylor, Nick Bocook, and Kevin Wagner! Complete results from the 25-lap lid lifter at PRP can be accessed online by visiting www.portsraceway.com.

The #71c Conley Motorsports, Inc. (CMI) team will make a return trip to Portsmouth Raceway Park this Saturday evening, June 3. Another weekly show will be held for the ground-pounding Super Late Models and a $2,000 top prize awaits the winner. Additional information on this race can be found by clicking on www.portsraceway.com.

After taking last weekend off due to a family vacation, Rod Conley and his #71r team will return to action on June 2-3 in the Mountaineer State. Rod will tackle the sprawling West Virginia Motor Speedway in Mineral Wells, West Virginia for the annual ‘Historic 100’ weekend. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will sanction the WVMS doubleheader, which starts later tonight with a $10,000 to win program. A whopping $50,000 payday will then be on the line on Saturday evening at the 5/8-mile speedplant to close out the ‘Historic 100.’ You can watch each lap LIVE on FloRacing or learn more by accessing www.lucasdirt.com.

