Ryan Timms takes St. Francois County Raceway Queen’s Royale opener; Billy Beard takes Mod Lite win!

410 SPRINTS – WINGED
A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 2. 23B-Brian Bell[5]; 3. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[4]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 5. 50K-Kyle Bellm[2]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[15]; 7. 11K-Kasey Burch[17]; 8. 44-Carson Short[11]; 9. 16G-Scottie Gretzmacher[12]; 10. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]; 11. 79-Gage Montgomery[10]; 12. 77-Jack Wagner[16]; 13. 56-Jeff Asher[19]; 14. 72-Kevin Petty[23]; 15. 14M-Jordan Masson[18]; 16. 21P-Adam Parmeley[22]; 17. (DNF) 7C-Jason Keith[8]; 18. (DNF) 12X-Brennon Blair[24]; 19. (DNF) 7-Tyler Lee[20]; 20. (DNF) 8S-Steve Short[7]; 21. (DNF) 31-Joe B Miller[3]; 22. (DNF) 28-Korbin Keith[21]; 23. (DNF) 52F-Logan Faucon[14]; 24. (DNF) 87-Kent Buckley[9]
B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 28-Korbin Keith[2]; 2. 21P-Adam Parmeley[1]; 3. 72-Kevin Petty[3]; 4. 12X-Brennon Blair[7]; 5. 7B-Hunter Barron[8]; 6. 7D-Dylan Dejournett[4]; 7. 118-Jacob Bloodworth[9]; 8. 2-Mark Siciliano[10]; 9. 17K-Danny Long[11]; 10. (DNF) 360-Carl Finder Jr[6]; 11. (DNS) 4W-Matt Wasmund; 12. (DNS) 88W-Jeff Wurst
Dash 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]; 2. 50K-Kyle Bellm[1]; 3. 31-Joe B Miller[3]; 4. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[6]; 5. 23B-Brian Bell[4]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 7. 8S-Steve Short[8]; 8. (DNS) 7C-Jason Keith
Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[2]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 3. 87-Kent Buckley[3]; 4. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]; 5. 11K-Kasey Burch[5]; 6. 21P-Adam Parmeley[8]; 7. (DNF) 88W-Jeff Wurst[4]; 8. (DNF) 118-Jacob Bloodworth[7]
Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 31-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 7C-Jason Keith[3]; 3. 79-Gage Montgomery[2]; 4. 52F-Logan Faucon[6]; 5. 14M-Jordan Masson[4]; 6. 28-Korbin Keith[5]; 7. 360-Carl Finder Jr[7]; 8. 2-Mark Siciliano[8]
Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 23B-Brian Bell[1]; 2. 8S-Steve Short[2]; 3. 44-Carson Short[4]; 4. 1JR-Steven Russell[3]; 5. 56-Jeff Asher[5]; 6. 72-Kevin Petty[6]; 7. 12X-Brennon Blair[7]; 8. 17K-Danny Long[8]
Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 50K-Kyle Bellm[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 3. 16G-Scottie Gretzmacher[4]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 5. 7-Tyler Lee[6]; 6. 7D-Dylan Dejournett[7]; 7. 7B-Hunter Barron[5]; 8. (DNS) 4W-Matt Wasmund
Qualifying 1: 1. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:11.014[3]; 2. 31-Joe B Miller, 00:11.107[18]; 3. 23B-Brian Bell, 00:11.130[12]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:11.292[26]; 5. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 00:11.301[17]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:11.339[5]; 7. 8S-Steve Short, 00:11.378[6]; 8. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 00:11.441[14]; 9. 87-Kent Buckley, 00:11.447[27]; 10. 7C-Jason Keith, 00:11.526[22]; 11. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:11.610[23]; 12. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:11.646[9]; 13. 88W-Jeff Wurst, 00:11.652[1]; 14. 14M-Jordan Masson, 00:11.691[21]; 15. 44-Carson Short, 00:11.755[31]; 16. 16G-Scottie Gretzmacher, 00:11.776[4]; 17. 11K-Kasey Burch, 00:11.854[19]; 18. 28-Korbin Keith, 00:11.858[20]; 19. 56-Jeff Asher, 00:11.870[29]; 20. 7B-Hunter Barron, 00:12.068[24]; 21. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:12.108[2]; 22. 52F-Logan Faucon, 00:12.119[30]; 23. 72-Kevin Petty, 00:12.295[11]; 24. 7-Tyler Lee, 00:12.337[13]; 25. 118-Jacob Bloodworth, 00:12.417[7]; 26. 360-Carl Finder Jr, 00:12.539[8]; 27. 12X-Brennon Blair, 00:12.541[32]; 28. 7D-Dylan Dejournett, 00:12.651[28]; 29. 21P-Adam Parmeley, 00:12.659[10]; 30. 2-Mark Siciliano, 00:12.778[16]; 31. 17K-Danny Long, 00:13.213[15]; 32. (DNF) 4W-Matt Wasmund[25]
MOD LITES
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 28-Billy Beard[4]; 2. 1H-Shane Hughes[5]; 3. 16P-Mike Pershing[1]; 4. 8-Dylan Naeger[8]; 5. 16C-Sam Coleman[10]; 6. 35-Jaggar Beard[3]; 7. 9ER-randy coleman[2]; 8. 25-Blake Hutchinson[12]; 9. 03-James Beebe[6]; 10. 52B-Matt Boyd[17]; 11. 10M-Mike LaBrot[16]; 12. 40K-Karter Hutchinson[15]; 13. (DNF) 22Z-Colton Johnston[19]; 14. (DNF) 24-Michael Mann[14]; 15. (DNF) 8Z-John Leahy[7]; 16. (DNF) 22G-Joseph Gidden[11]; 17. (DNF) 4-Dave Boyer[9]; 18. (DNF) 97-Kyle Franklin[13]; 19. (DNS) 171-Brandon Freeburg
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 16P-Mike Pershing[1]; 2. 28-Billy Beard[5]; 3. 8Z-John Leahy[6]; 4. 16C-Sam Coleman[4]; 5. 97-Kyle Franklin[2]; 6. 10M-Mike LaBrot[3]; 7. (DNS) 22Z-Colton Johnston
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9ER-randy coleman[2]; 2. 1H-Shane Hughes[6]; 3. 8-Dylan Naeger[4]; 4. 22G-Joseph Gidden[5]; 5. 24-Michael Mann[1]; 6. 52B-Matt Boyd[3]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Jaggar Beard[2]; 2. 03-James Beebe[5]; 3. 4-Dave Boyer[4]; 4. 25-Blake Hutchinson[6]; 5. 40K-Karter Hutchinson[1]; 6. 171-Brandon Freeburg[3]