66.7 F
Saint Louis
Saturday, June 3, 2023
HomeRace Track NewsMissouriRyan Timms takes St. Francois County Raceway Queen's Royale opener; Billy Beard...

Ryan Timms takes St. Francois County Raceway Queen’s Royale opener; Billy Beard takes Mod Lite win!

MissouriSt. Francois County RacewaySprint Car & Midget News

Published on

By jdearing
Ryan Timms
Ryan Timms
- Advertisement -
32 entries

410 SPRINTS – WINGED

A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 2. 23B-Brian Bell[5]; 3. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[4]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 5. 50K-Kyle Bellm[2]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[15]; 7. 11K-Kasey Burch[17]; 8. 44-Carson Short[11]; 9. 16G-Scottie Gretzmacher[12]; 10. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]; 11. 79-Gage Montgomery[10]; 12. 77-Jack Wagner[16]; 13. 56-Jeff Asher[19]; 14. 72-Kevin Petty[23]; 15. 14M-Jordan Masson[18]; 16. 21P-Adam Parmeley[22]; 17. (DNF) 7C-Jason Keith[8]; 18. (DNF) 12X-Brennon Blair[24]; 19. (DNF) 7-Tyler Lee[20]; 20. (DNF) 8S-Steve Short[7]; 21. (DNF) 31-Joe B Miller[3]; 22. (DNF) 28-Korbin Keith[21]; 23. (DNF) 52F-Logan Faucon[14]; 24. (DNF) 87-Kent Buckley[9]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 28-Korbin Keith[2]; 2. 21P-Adam Parmeley[1]; 3. 72-Kevin Petty[3]; 4. 12X-Brennon Blair[7]; 5. 7B-Hunter Barron[8]; 6. 7D-Dylan Dejournett[4]; 7. 118-Jacob Bloodworth[9]; 8. 2-Mark Siciliano[10]; 9. 17K-Danny Long[11]; 10. (DNF) 360-Carl Finder Jr[6]; 11. (DNS) 4W-Matt Wasmund; 12. (DNS) 88W-Jeff Wurst

Dash 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]; 2. 50K-Kyle Bellm[1]; 3. 31-Joe B Miller[3]; 4. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[6]; 5. 23B-Brian Bell[4]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 7. 8S-Steve Short[8]; 8. (DNS) 7C-Jason Keith

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[2]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 3. 87-Kent Buckley[3]; 4. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]; 5. 11K-Kasey Burch[5]; 6. 21P-Adam Parmeley[8]; 7. (DNF) 88W-Jeff Wurst[4]; 8. (DNF) 118-Jacob Bloodworth[7]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 31-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 7C-Jason Keith[3]; 3. 79-Gage Montgomery[2]; 4. 52F-Logan Faucon[6]; 5. 14M-Jordan Masson[4]; 6. 28-Korbin Keith[5]; 7. 360-Carl Finder Jr[7]; 8. 2-Mark Siciliano[8]

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 23B-Brian Bell[1]; 2. 8S-Steve Short[2]; 3. 44-Carson Short[4]; 4. 1JR-Steven Russell[3]; 5. 56-Jeff Asher[5]; 6. 72-Kevin Petty[6]; 7. 12X-Brennon Blair[7]; 8. 17K-Danny Long[8]

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 50K-Kyle Bellm[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 3. 16G-Scottie Gretzmacher[4]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 5. 7-Tyler Lee[6]; 6. 7D-Dylan Dejournett[7]; 7. 7B-Hunter Barron[5]; 8. (DNS) 4W-Matt Wasmund

Qualifying 1: 1. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:11.014[3]; 2. 31-Joe B Miller, 00:11.107[18]; 3. 23B-Brian Bell, 00:11.130[12]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:11.292[26]; 5. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 00:11.301[17]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:11.339[5]; 7. 8S-Steve Short, 00:11.378[6]; 8. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 00:11.441[14]; 9. 87-Kent Buckley, 00:11.447[27]; 10. 7C-Jason Keith, 00:11.526[22]; 11. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:11.610[23]; 12. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:11.646[9]; 13. 88W-Jeff Wurst, 00:11.652[1]; 14. 14M-Jordan Masson, 00:11.691[21]; 15. 44-Carson Short, 00:11.755[31]; 16. 16G-Scottie Gretzmacher, 00:11.776[4]; 17. 11K-Kasey Burch, 00:11.854[19]; 18. 28-Korbin Keith, 00:11.858[20]; 19. 56-Jeff Asher, 00:11.870[29]; 20. 7B-Hunter Barron, 00:12.068[24]; 21. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:12.108[2]; 22. 52F-Logan Faucon, 00:12.119[30]; 23. 72-Kevin Petty, 00:12.295[11]; 24. 7-Tyler Lee, 00:12.337[13]; 25. 118-Jacob Bloodworth, 00:12.417[7]; 26. 360-Carl Finder Jr, 00:12.539[8]; 27. 12X-Brennon Blair, 00:12.541[32]; 28. 7D-Dylan Dejournett, 00:12.651[28]; 29. 21P-Adam Parmeley, 00:12.659[10]; 30. 2-Mark Siciliano, 00:12.778[16]; 31. 17K-Danny Long, 00:13.213[15]; 32. (DNF) 4W-Matt Wasmund[25]

19 entries

MOD LITES

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 28-Billy Beard[4]; 2. 1H-Shane Hughes[5]; 3. 16P-Mike Pershing[1]; 4. 8-Dylan Naeger[8]; 5. 16C-Sam Coleman[10]; 6. 35-Jaggar Beard[3]; 7. 9ER-randy coleman[2]; 8. 25-Blake Hutchinson[12]; 9. 03-James Beebe[6]; 10. 52B-Matt Boyd[17]; 11. 10M-Mike LaBrot[16]; 12. 40K-Karter Hutchinson[15]; 13. (DNF) 22Z-Colton Johnston[19]; 14. (DNF) 24-Michael Mann[14]; 15. (DNF) 8Z-John Leahy[7]; 16. (DNF) 22G-Joseph Gidden[11]; 17. (DNF) 4-Dave Boyer[9]; 18. (DNF) 97-Kyle Franklin[13]; 19. (DNS) 171-Brandon Freeburg

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 16P-Mike Pershing[1]; 2. 28-Billy Beard[5]; 3. 8Z-John Leahy[6]; 4. 16C-Sam Coleman[4]; 5. 97-Kyle Franklin[2]; 6. 10M-Mike LaBrot[3]; 7. (DNS) 22Z-Colton Johnston

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9ER-randy coleman[2]; 2. 1H-Shane Hughes[6]; 3. 8-Dylan Naeger[4]; 4. 22G-Joseph Gidden[5]; 5. 24-Michael Mann[1]; 6. 52B-Matt Boyd[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Jaggar Beard[2]; 2. 03-James Beebe[5]; 3. 4-Dave Boyer[4]; 4. 25-Blake Hutchinson[6]; 5. 40K-Karter Hutchinson[1]; 6. 171-Brandon Freeburg[3]

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Central Missouri Speedway

Schultz Pockets 2K at Central Missouri Speedway as Jay Prevete and Trice Roden Also Capture Wins!

Central Missouri Speedway May 29, 2023 By Sam Stoecklin (Warrensburg, Missouri) Sunday night racing...
Missouri

Springfield Raceway Results – 5/27/23

19 entries POWRI MW MODZS B CLASS BY HAYDEN MACHINERY A Feature 1...
Belle-Clair Speedway

St. Clair County plans rebuild of Belle-Clair Speedway!

Belleville, IL - St. Clair County Board voted on Tuesday, May...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Conquers Clarksville’s $10,000 HoA Visit; Dirt Late Model Dream XXIX Up Next

WINFIELD, Tenn. (06/02/23) – Mike Marlar collected his fourth victory of...
Illinois

Cole Falloway takes MARS Modified Series win at Spoon River Speedway!

5/28/23 DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 66-Cole Falloway; 2....
Sprint Car & Midget News

Northern Swing Brings World of Outlaws to River Cities, Ogilvie Debut

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Northern Swing Brings World of Outlaws to...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer photos from Maquoketa Speedway’s Hoker Trucking Late Models – 5/27/23

Photos by Mike Ruefer
34 Raceway

Paul Nienhiser Opens Sprint Invaders Season with Win at 34 Raceway!

(Bill W) West Burlington, IA, May 28, 2023 – In 2022,...

RELATED ARTICLES

Illinois

Gennetten scores 6th career MOWA win with Tri-City Speedway Victory!

By Brendan Bauman - June 2, 2023 - Ayrton Gennetten started third and won...
Doe Run Raceway

Kyle Busch & Brexton Busch headline winners at Doe Run Raceway!

19 entries 600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 51B-Kyle Busch; 2. 26-Dane...
Callaway Raceway

Callaway Raceway Results – 6/2/23

9 entries POWRI PURE STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 30-Trevor Wilson; 2. 70-Harold Fox;...
Iowa

Hard Knox: Corn Belt Clash Night 1 Rained Out

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Knoxville, Iowa (June 2, 2023)………Continuous rainfall throughout late afternoon...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from I-96 Speedway – 6/2/23

Photos by Jim DenHamer

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©