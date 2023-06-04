71.8 F
Saint Louis
Sunday, June 4, 2023
HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisBusch Wins Enjoy Illinois at World Wide Technology Raceway

Busch Wins Enjoy Illinois at World Wide Technology Raceway

IllinoisWorld Wide Technology Raceway

Published on

By stlmrn
Kyle Busch
- Advertisement -

Kyle Busch wins Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Click here for race action photos

This year race had an odd start. All started normal when race polesitter, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney battled at the start, with Busch grabbing the early lead but Tyler Reddick and Ricky Stenhouse tangled bringing out a yellow and then a red flag came on lap 5 because of lightening within 8 miles of the track. It never rained at the course but unfortunately there was nearly a two hour delay.

When racing restarted Busch again grabbed the lead and held it to win stage 1 of the race.

In second stage, last week’s Coke 600 winner, Ryan Blaney dominated and held on to win the stage.

William Bryon took a turn leading the race for 30 miles until Tyler Reddick brought out the caution when his car experienced a cut tire. All the drivers came in pits and Kyle Larson jumped out of the pits first when his team only changed two tires. Larson got the lead but could only hold it for 5 laps.

Then started a rash of caution and red flags. At the start of each was a battle between Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch. Each restart Larson and Busch would battle, sometimes going door-to-door for two laps, but each time Busch would eventually power his way to the lead.

 

 

 

Busch Wins Pole for Enjoy Illinois 300

Kyle Busch won the Pole Award for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter with a lap of 32.08, 137.187 mph. This is his 33rd pole in 657 NASCAR Cup Series races.

It was Busch first pole in 2023.

Ryan Blaney posted second place and Denny Hamlin was 3rd.

Ty Gibbs was the fastest qualifying rookie in 15th place.

Kyle Busch #8 and Ryan Blaney in #12.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Illinois

Zach Daum Wins Wayne County, Brings Trifecta Motorsports First National Midget Win

Zach Daum Wins Wayne County, Brings Trifecta Motorsports First National Midget...
Missouri

Springfield Raceway Results – 6/3/23

24 entries POWRI MW MODZS B CLASS BY HAYDEN MACHINERY A Feature 1...
Dirt Late Model News

McDowell Wires Spring Nationals Point Finale at Duck River; Ferguson Claims Second Title

(WHEEL, TENNESSEE)  Dale McDowell, of Chickamauga, Georgia, was virtually unchallenged on...
Missouri

Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park Results – 6/2/23

15 entries A MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 12-Austin Rettig; 2....
Iowa

Capital Letters: 6 Storylines for USAC Sprints’ Corn Belt Clash at Knoxville

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Knoxville, Iowa (May 31, 2023)………The Sprint...
Illinois

Peoria Speedway Results – 6/3/23

Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Myles Moos (84) Lincoln, Il. 40 2 6 Todd Bennett (T2) Peoria Heights, Il. 38 3 4 Roger Rebholz...
Illinois

Macon Speedway Results – 5/29/23

Parga & Lynn Grab Checkered Flags in Twin 30s at Macon...
Sprint Car & Midget News

David Gravel Hunts Down McFadden for River Cities World of Outlaws Win

PRIME POSITION: David Gravel Hunts Down McFadden for River Cities World...

RELATED ARTICLES

Illinois

Photos from Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway – 6/3/23

Photos by Kevin Proot & Larry Vancil
Fairbury American Legion Speedway

Fairbury Speedway Results – 6/3/23

16 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 89-Mike Spatola; 2. 42-Mckay Wenger;...
Illinois

Zach Daum Passes Gavin Miller Late for Sweep of Wayne County

DAUMINATION: Zach Daum Passes Gavin Miller Late for Sweep of Wayne County Miller gives up...
Highland Speedway

Highland Speedway Results – 6/3/23

19 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 6K-Michael Kloos; 2. 16-Rusty Griffaw;...
Illinois

Peoria Speedway Results – 6/3/23

Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Myles Moos (84) Lincoln, Il. 40 2 6 Todd Bennett (T2) Peoria Heights, Il. 38 3 4 Roger Rebholz (10) Sparland, Il. 37 4 7 Joseph Hughs...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©