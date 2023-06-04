Peoria Speedway Results – 6/3/23

- Advertisement -
Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|Joseph Hughs (7)
Jefferson City, Mo.
|36
|5
|
10
|Ryan Miller (11)
|35
|6
|
3
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Raymond Eliis (93)
|33
|8
|
13
|Cam Gardner (0)
|32
|9
|
2
|Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.
|31
|10
|
12
|John Clark (17)
Mackinaw, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.
|29
|12
|
15
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
16
|Darrin (dj) Burke(r) (21B)
Moline, Il.
|27
|14
|
18
|Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
17
|Dustin Schram (92)
East Moline, Il.
|25
|16
|
14
|Tony Thoennes (32T)
Bloomington, Il.
|24
|17
|
5
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|23
|18
|
9
|Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.
|22
|DNS
|
19
|Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Guy Taylor (4T)
Springfield, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|33
|8
|
6
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|29
|12
|
4
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|28
|DNS
|
13
|Leland Nimrick(r) (91)
|0
|DNS
|
14
|Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Andrew Hamburg (57A)
Dixon, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
12
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|31
|10
|
5
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|Logan Veloz (242)
|29
|12
|
9
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|28
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Austin Traver (37)
Elmwood, Il.
|36
|5
|
3
|Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Cole Williams (31)
Princeton, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.
|30
|11
|
6
|Bryce Terrry(r) (39)
East Peoria, Il.
|29
|DNS
|
12
|Austin Burgett (04B)
Havana, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
13
|Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
14
|Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.
|0
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Jeff Struck (4S)
Davenport, Ia.
|37
|4
|
5
|Justin Thomas (7T)
Streator, Il.
|36
|5
|
8
|Ben Hamburg (57B)
Amboy, Il.
|35
|6
|
1
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Roger Rickels (59)
Lasalle, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|Alan Cottom (M2)
Galesburg, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|31
|10
|
7
|Dave Wadsager(r) (16)
Davenport, Ia.
|30
|11
|
12
|Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.
|29
|12
|
9
|Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.
|28
- Advertisement -