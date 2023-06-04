70.8 F
Peoria Speedway Results – 6/3/23

IllinoisPeoria Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.		 40
2
6
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 38
3
4
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 37
4
7
 Joseph Hughs (7)
Jefferson City, Mo.		 36
5
10
 Ryan Miller (11) 35
6
3
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 34
7
8
 Raymond Eliis (93) 33
8
13
 Cam Gardner (0) 32
9
2
 Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.		 31
10
12
 John Clark (17)
Mackinaw, Il.		 30
11
11
 Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.		 29
12
15
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 28
13
16
 Darrin (dj) Burke(r) (21B)
Moline, Il.		 27
14
18
 Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.		 26
15
17
 Dustin Schram (92)
East Moline, Il.		 25
16
14
 Tony Thoennes (32T)
Bloomington, Il.		 24
17
5
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 23
18
9
 Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.		 22
DNS
19
 Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Guy Taylor (4T)
Springfield, Il.		 40
2
3
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 38
3
2
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
5
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
7
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 35
6
8
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 34
7
9
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 33
8
6
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 32
9
12
 Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.		 31
10
10
 Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.		 30
11
11
 Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 29
12
4
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 28
DNS
13
 Leland Nimrick(r) (91) 0
DNS
14
 Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 40
2
4
 Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
2
 Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 37
4
1
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
6
 Andrew Hamburg (57A)
Dixon, Il.		 35
6
8
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 34
7
7
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
12
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 32
9
10
 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.		 31
10
5
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 30
11
11
 Logan Veloz (242) 29
12
9
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 28

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
4
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
5
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 37
4
1
 Austin Traver (37)
Elmwood, Il.		 36
5
3
 Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.		 35
6
8
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
9
 Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.		 33
8
7
 Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.		 32
9
11
 Cole Williams (31)
Princeton, Il.		 31
10
10
 Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.		 30
11
6
 Bryce Terrry(r) (39)
East Peoria, Il.		 29
DNS
12
 Austin Burgett (04B)
Havana, Il.		 0
DNS
13
 Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.		 0
DNS
14
 Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 40
2
4
 Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.		 38
3
2
 Jeff Struck (4S)
Davenport, Ia.		 37
4
5
 Justin Thomas (7T)
Streator, Il.		 36
5
8
 Ben Hamburg (57B)
Amboy, Il.		 35
6
1
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 34
7
6
 Roger Rickels (59)
Lasalle, Il.		 33
8
11
 Alan Cottom (M2)
Galesburg, Il.		 32
9
10
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 31
10
7
 Dave Wadsager(r) (16)
Davenport, Ia.		 30
11
12
 Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.		 29
12
9
 Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.		 28
