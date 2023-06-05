Brian Shirley Pockets $15,000 for Fourth-Career PIR World 50 Triumph; Dirt Late Model Dream XXIX Next on the Docket

- Advertisement -

CHILTON, Wis. (06/05/23) – One night after narrowly missing a World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series victory, Brian Shirley claimed redemption on Saturday with a $15,000 series triumph at Paducah International Raceway behind the wheel of his Bob Cullen Racing / Thomason Express No. 3s J&J Ventures & Gaming/ Hoker Trucking / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Shirley’s fourth-career triumph in the World 50 marked his second win of the year and seventh-career WoO victory. The Illinois racer inherited the lead on lap 33 after pacesetter, Bobby Pierce, slowed with a flat tire.

“Bobby (Pierce) was leading, and I don’t know if I would have got by him,” Shirley said in Victory Lane. “We had a good car and it was capable of winning. It was nice to have a little fortune go our way. This team … everyone’s been working really hard. That was … woo … the hardest 50 laps I think I raced in a long time. “Even last night, I feel I’m more wore out tonight. Just can’t thank Bob and Lisa Cullen enough. … Everybody has been trying to be better for us.”

Taking on a trio of events over the weekend with the World of Outlaws (WoO) CASE Construction Equipment Late Models, Brian Shirley capped a successful run through the Midwest with his second overall win of the season, which was worth $15,000 in the USA World 50 at Paducah International Raceway.

Getting the win on Saturday, June 3, the night started eighth quick (15.493-seconds) out of 28. Runner-up in the second heat race, Shirley, who is currently fifth in tour standings, began his 50-lap quest from fifth.

Picking his way to second by the 28th revolution, the pass for the lead came on Lap 34 when Bobby Pierce, who had led since Lap 21, suffered a right-rear flat. Able to fend off Kyle Bronson, who led the first 20 laps, on the restart, Shirley kept pace from there and made it to the line with 0.644-seconds to spare. The win is his first of the season with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models, and seventh all-time.

He was followed across the finish line by Kyle Bronson, Chris Madden, Nick Hoffman, and Brandon Sheppard.

Leading up to the Kentucky victory, the Bob Cullen Racing No. 3s started the weekend against a 27-car field at Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway on Thursday, June 1. Gridding the field mid-pack after a fifth-place finish in his heat race, the 40-laps ended with Shirley crossing sixth.

Friday, June 2, at Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.), the Chatham, Ill. shoe was fast from the start. Quick time in qualifying group B (14.879-seconds) and a heat race win to follow, the A-Feature went green with the Hoker Trucking No. 3s on the right of the front row.

In a ferocious battle for the win with Kyle Bronson, Shirley took the point at the white flag, but would have to settle for silver as the $12,000 check was nipped at the line by the No. 40b.

Looking ahead, the Brian Shirley is slated to compete at the 29th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway on June 8, 9, and 10. The crown jewel weekend includes twin $12,000-to-win preliminary features on Thursday and Friday, followed by a $129,000-to-win finale on Saturday evening.

Full event details are available at www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

