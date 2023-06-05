Cody Bauer Tops Tri-City Motor Speedway Action; Prepares for Inaugural DIRTcar Summernationals Run

- Advertisement -

FARWELL, Mich. (06/05/23) – Cody Bauer raced to his first Dirt Late Model win of the 2023 season on Friday evening. He scored the triumph at Michigan’s Tri-City Motor Speedway behind the controls of his Pro Grade Concrete / C-N-T Services No. 19x Tommie Bauer Excavating / S&S Collision Domination Super Late Model.

Paired with his International 500 Snowmobile win back in February, Bauer now holds two wins on the season.

“We’ve had some up-and-down luck so far this season with the Late Model and even on Friday night at Tri City (Motor Speedway), we had a rough start to the night. However, we managed to get things pointed in the right direction and got our first win of 2023 in our new car,” Bauer shared. “We’re gearing up now for our first run at the DIRTcar Summer Nationals. It’s going to be quite the undertaking, but with me now in my fifth year of Dirt Late Model racing, I feel like we are up to the challenge.

“Thank you to all our sponsors and crew guys for helping make all of this possible.”

Cody Bauer entered a single event over the weekend with a trip to Tri-City Motor Speedway (Auburn, Mich.) to pilot his Pro Grade Concrete No. 19x Super Late Model.

With a runner-up performance in his heat race lining him up on the front row for the feature, Cody outran Derrick Hilliker and David Hilliker to secure his first Dirt Late Model win of the season. Eric Spangler and Ryan Lanphierd completed the Top-5 finishers.

Full results from the event available at www.TriCityRaceTrack.com.

Bauer will be idle this weekend before preparing to tackle the biggest undertaking of his young Dirt Late Model career. Beginning Wednesday, June 14 at Peoria (Ill.) Speedway Cody will embark on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, which entails 28 nights of racing in 33 days across eight states.

Full schedule details are available at www.DIRTcarSummerNationals.com.

Cody Bauer greatly appreciates all of their marketing partners, which include Pro Grade Concrete, McKenzie Racing, Tommie Bauer Excavating, Bauer Construction, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, C-N-T Services, Gladwin Metal Properties, Seiter Brothers Lumber & Home Center, Moore Well Drilling, Otto’s Retreat, Racer’s Speedshop, S&S Collision, Sweet Graphix, Domination Race Cars by RSR, Chrisman Heating & Cooling, Ieuter Insurance Group, Blue Wrench Repair and Fabrication, and MyRacePass.com Marketing Services.

Visit the team’s official website at www.CodyBauerRacing.com for the latest news and updates.

