Debut ‘Dirt-Down in T-Town’ Approaches for POWRi 410 BOSS

Belleville, IL. (6/5/23) Making an inaugural haul into the Sooner State for open-wheel excitement, the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series will headline Tulsa Speedway in the debut of ‘Dirt Down in T-Town’ on June 9-10 with extra incentives on the line over the weekend of adrenaline rushes.

Both nights of Tulsa Speedway action with the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series will feature payouts including 1.$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-22:$500. All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Classes scheduled to compete both Friday, June 9th, and Saturday, June 10th include the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series, Factory Stocks, and USRA Tuners with Saturday’s action adding the USRA B-Mod class into the running order as well.

The Top-3 Highest finishing ASCS 360 Sprint Competitors will receive bonus pay of $300, $200, and $100 based on their placements. The American Sprint Car Series has stepped up to additionally offer a $200-Hard Charger Bonus for each night of the ‘Dirt-Down in T-Town’.

Friday, June 9th | Tulsa Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 5:00 PM

General Admission: 6:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 5:00-6:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 7:00 PM

Hot Laps: 7:30 PM

Racing to follow.

Additional event-specific information is available online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/443532.

Tickets are available online at https://www.stubwire.com/venue/tulsaspeedway/tulsa/5396/.

Saturday, June 10th | Tulsa Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 4:00-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to follow.

Additional event-specific information is available online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/443535.

Tickets are available online at https://www.stubwire.com/venue/tulsaspeedway/tulsa/5396/.

POWRi Championship Point Funds for the 2023 season:

410 BOSS: http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=803351

All participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

For more information on Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.tulsaspeedway.com or on all social media platforms | 3101 N. Garnett Rd. Tulsa, OK 74116 | 918-437-7223

Sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE or ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.