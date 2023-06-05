Derek Brown wins 6th Annual Dylan Bias Memorial Super Stock race. Striegel and Walton also capture feature wins at Double X Speedway

- Advertisement -

California, MO–

The 6th annual Dylan Bias Memorial race paid homage to a young man who loved dirt track racing. This year’s event was one for the books. With 23 Super Stock cars and drivers signed in for the evening, some of the divisions brightest stars were on hand to vie for the title. The 20 lap main event saw eighteen cars make the starting grid to try for the $2000 winners share. Cole Henson led the first seven laps, surviving several caution flags before being edged by Justin Russell at the line on lap eight. Russell would lead the next five circuits before twelfth starting Derek Brown would rise to the point. A lap fifteen red flag for a non racing related medical emergency would give drivers time to think about the final five laps. Brown would not be denied as he led the final five laps to pick up the victory. Justin Russell would take home the second spot with Aaron Poe finishing third. Ted Welschmeyer would finish fourth and James Nishwonger would finish fifth after starting thirteenth. Completing the top ten were Chris Kircher in sixth, Nick Gibson in seventh, Joe Miller brings the 409 home in eighth, Steve Beach was ninth and Mason Beck would complete the top ten.

Three heat races would set the first six rows of the Feature event. Cole Henson, Aaron Poe and Justin Russell would emerge victorious in these contests. James Niswonger would win the B Feature event which transferred six cars to the main event. This event is about giving back to the drivers and three Dash for Cash races were also on the card with $500 in prize money for each race. Derek Henson would win the first Dash, Derek Brown would win Dash number two and Steve Beach would win Dash number three. A huge amount of THANKS goes out to Dylan’s family and friends for working so hard to make this a truly special event for the drivers.

In the B Modifieds it was the third different feature winner in three appearances by the division at Double X this season. Mike Striegel would win the fifteen lap feature event by leading green to checkered but it was not a cake walk by any means. Young driver Parker Smith would keep the pressure on the veteran Striegel for the entire event. Smith would finish a strong second with Colson Kirk completing the podium in third. Veteran Terry Schultz would finish fourth and the most recent feature winner in the class at Double X, Bobby Williams would complete the top five. Tyler Potter would cross in sixth, Dayton Pursley was seventh at the checkered, Adam Hall crossed the line in eighth, Tyler Cadwaller was ninth and Richard Brainiard was tenth. Striegel and Smith would take the heat race wins in the class.

The staple of Double X, the Winged Sprint Cars, capped off the evenings events. Defending track champion Taylor Walton drove a flawless race to pick up the victory. Tyler Blank, sporting his traditional #75, would close to the leaders bumper as the duo worked through lapped traffic. The events only caution after lap 16 would give Walton clear track and he would lead the duration to pick up the victory with Blank crossing the stripe in the number two position. Steven Russell crossed the finish line in third but was disqualified post race. Jack Wagner would be credited with third, Broc Elliott fourth and Samuel Wagner would advance from eleventh starting position to fifth at the checkered flag. Rounding out the top ten were Ben Brown in sixth, Chase Porter in seventh, Mackenzie Borchers in eighth, Russell Potter in ninth and Doug Fry in tenth. Blank and Walton picked up heat race wins in the Sprint Car division.

Next Sunday night, June 11th, will feature the Winged Sprint Cars, Super Stocks and Pure Stocks in competition at Double X Speedway. For a complete schedule of upcoming events please visit www.doublexspeedway.com

6th Annual Dylan Bias Memorial Race

Double X Speedway

California, MO

Complete Results

Super Stocks-

Feature- 1. 11-Derek Brown, Stoutland; 2. 8J-Justin Russell, Henley; 3. 45-Aaron Poe, Warrensburg; 4. 6Z-Ted Welschmeyer, Tebbetts; 5. 44-James Nishwonger, Osawatomie,KS; 6. 29K-Chris Kircher, Drexel; 7. G1- Nick Gibson, Creighton; 8. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown; 9. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 10. 0F- Mason Beck, Urbana; 11. 14D-Dustin Beisly, Fort Scott,KS; 12. 29-Harlan Dowell, Tipton; 13. 05-Dale Berry, Tusumbia; 14. 31C-Cole Henson, Russellville; 15. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 16. 03B-Chris Brockway, Warrensburg; 17. 27D-Derek Henson, Russellville; 18. 19J-Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit

B Feature- 1. Nishwonger; 2. Beach; 3. Miller; 4. Beck; 5. Gibson; 6. Brockway; 7. 116-Zach Smith, Centertown; 8. 07D- Mike Daugherty, Warrensburg; 9. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 10. 28-Shane Gillmore, Taos; DNS-04-Blaine Ewing, Green Ridge

Dash for Cash #1- 1. D. Henson; 2. Dowel; 3. Kircher; 4. Poe; 5. Russell; 6. C.Henson

Dash for Cash #2-1. Brown; 2. Beisly; 3. Romig; 4. Welschmeyer; 5. Berry; 6. Crocker

Dash for Cash #3- 1. Beach; 2. Nishwonger; 3. Smith; 4. Miller; 5. Beck; 6. Brockway

Heat 1- 1. C. Henson; 2. D. Henson; 3. Berry; 4. Romig; 5. Beach; 6. Brockway; 7. Daugherty; 8. Gillmore

Heat 2- 1. Poe; 2. Dowel; 3. Welschmeyer; 4. Beisly; 5. Nishwonger; 6. Beck; 7. Gibson; 8. Ewing

Heat 3- 1. Russell; 2. Kircher; 3. Crocker; 4. Brown; 5. Miller; 6. Smith; 7. Halley

B Modifieds

Feature- 1. 17-Mike Striegel, Wheatland; 2. 12-Parker Smith, Mexico; 3. 55-Colson Kirk, Urbana; 4. 90-Terry Schultz, Sedalia; 5. 1B-Bobby WIlliams, Pittsburgh; 6. 94-Tyler Potter, Fulton; 7. 10P-Dayton Pursley, Hermitage; 8. 574-Adam Hall, Columbia; 9. 29-Tyler Cadwaller, Pleasant Hill; 10. 3B-Richard Brainard, Sedalia; 11. 17B-Blake Beal, Deerfield; 12. 23-Jason Brotherton, Versailles; 13. 14C-Richard Champney, Salem

Heat 1- 1. Striegel; 2. Williams; 3. Potter; 4. Hall; 5. Brainard; 6. Beal; 7. Champney

Heat 2- 1. Smith; 2. Schultz; 3. Kirk; 4. Pursley; 5. Cadwaller; 6. Brotherton

WInged Sprint Cars-

Feature- 1. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 2. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 3. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 4. 00-Broc Elliott, California; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 6. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 7. 0-Chase Porter, St. Joseph; 8. 41-Mackenzie Borchers, Marshall; 9. 3P-Russell Potter, Boonville; 10. 61A-Doug Fry, Wheatland; 11. 19-Jason Long, Little Rock,AR; 12. 7K-Rob Rimel, California; 13. 9C-Tony Crank, Sedalia; 14. 18X-Nathan Ryun, Corder; DQ-1JR-Steven Russell, Russellville

Heat 1- 1. Blank; 2. J. Wagner; 3. Elliott; 4. Brown; 5. Rimel; 6. S. Wagner; 7. Long; 8. Ryun

Heat 2- 1. Walton; 2. Russell; 3. Borchers; 4. Porter; 5. Fry; 6. Potter; 7. Crank; DNS-21-Gunner Ramey, Sedalia