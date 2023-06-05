Midseason Championships at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday with USRA Stock Cars battle tight

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 5, 2023) – Lucas Oil Speedway reaches the halfway point of its Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series schedule this Saturday night with the Bolivar Herald Free-Press Midseason Championship Presented by Townsquare Media and KIX 105.7.

A full day of racing will fire up Saturday morning on the Off Road track, with those features scheduled to conclude before an awards ceremony at 4:45 p.m. Fans attending the Off Road show will be admitted free to the dirt track and watch as midseason champions are crowned.

It’s going to come down to the wire in the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Car division as Mason Beck of Urbana hangs on to a two-point lead over Rob White of Lebanon entering Saturday’s action. Those two reversed positions in the standings after Beck finished third and White ran fourth in last week’s action. Third-place William Garner is 58 points behind Beck.

Midseason championship races are not nearly as close in the other three divisions, especially the Hermitage Lumber Late Models. Justin Wells of Aurora has won five of the six features this season to open a 92.5-point lead over Bryon Allison, meaning he basically just needs to show up and make a lap to clinch the midseason points.

Meanwhile, Bobby Williams of Hermitage takes a 53-point lead over Dayton Pursley into the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod action. In the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Ryan Middaugh of Fulton is 62 points clear of two-time track champ Robbie Reed.

Fans also can check out some cool cars on the spectator midway as the Greater Ozarks Mustang Car Club will be set up prior to the races.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday with grandstands at 5. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 and racing at 7:05. Look for discount ticket coupons in this week’s edition of the Bolivar Herald Free-Press.

Dirt Track Admission:

(FREE with Off Road ticket)

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $12

Adults (16 and up) – $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $12

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $35

Pit Pass – $35

Off Road during the day: The Off Road action see gates opening at 7:30 a.m. and racing at about 9:40 a.m., wrapping up with awards at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Open registration is set for 5-10 p.m. on Friday, June 9th. Racers pit passes are $35 and Racers entry fees will be $50 for Youth 170 stock, 170 Limited, 170 Modified classes; $75 for Youth 800, Youth 1000 and all Women’s classes and $100 for all Pro Turbo & N/A classes.

All Racers will be required to have a RaceCeivers.

Payouts will go to the top five finishers in each class with five or more entries.

Saturday Off Road Event Schedule:

(All times are tentative and subject to change)

7 a.m. – Registration and pit gates open

7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open

8 a.m. – Practice sessions

9:40 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Heat races and features

4:45 p.m. (approximate) – Awards ceremony following races with trophies to top three in each class.

Off Road Grandstand Admission

(All tickets include entry to Off Road pit area and FREE admission to that night’s dirt track event)

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $22

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo (Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages 6-15) – $60

Racers Pit Pass – $35

CAMPING (Daily Rates):

Dry Camping $15/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserve Dry $25/Night (limited Availability) (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserved Electric & Water- $40/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person (Limited Availability)

SRX tickets remain on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series. All SRX races will air live on ESPN.

Drivers announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire – https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at [email protected] for more information.

