68 F
Saint Louis
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisEd Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge Weekend Up Next For Lincoln & Macon...

Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge Weekend Up Next For Lincoln & Macon Speedways

IllinoisMacon Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Macon Speedway
- Advertisement -

Possible $1,000 To Win Each Night

(Macon, IL) This coming weekend, Lincoln Speedway, Friday, June 9, and Macon Speedway, Saturday, June 10, will be hosting another big weekend for DIRTcar Hornets, as the annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge is held. The unprecedented weekend of racing, camping, partying, and all out fun for Hornet competitors will pay a possible $1,000 to win each night, based on 20-car feature fields.

Each feature will pay $1,000 to win and $50 to start.

Car entry fee each night is $30 and will be paid at registration/transponder pickup area.

The complete payout for the 20-car starting field is: $1,000, $400, $250, $150, $100, $90, $80, $70, $60, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50

On Friday at Lincoln Speedway, pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing action will take the green at 7:00. On Saturday at Macon Speedway, pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing action will start at 7:00.

Lincoln Speedway racing will also include Pro Late Models, Big 10 Modifieds, Pro Mods, Sportsman, and MARA Midgets by AgVenture/Wehmeyer Seed. Macon Speedway Hornet action will be topped off with Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, and Micros by Bailey Chassis.

For travelers looking for a place to stay on Friday night after the races, the Comfort Inn and Hampton Inn in Lincoln, IL have a racers rate. Just mention Lincoln Speedway to get your discount.

For more Lincoln information, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races several UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.

For information on Macon, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from I-96 Speedway – 6/2/23

Photos by Jim DenHamer
Central Missouri Speedway

Schultz and Poe Continue Winning Ways while Schmidt, Dennison, and McDowell Join Central Missouri Speedway Winner’s List!

Central Missouri Speedway June 3, 2023 By Sam Stoecklin (Warrensburg, Missouri) Weekly Championship Racing...
Belle-Clair Speedway

St. Clair County plans rebuild of Belle-Clair Speedway!

Belleville, IL - St. Clair County Board voted on Tuesday, May...
Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Sheppard Navigates Challenges of New Race Team

TRUSTING THE PROCESS: Brandon Sheppard Navigates Challenges of New Race Team The...
Illinois

Peoria Speedway Results – 6/3/23

Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Myles Moos (84) Lincoln, Il. 40 2 6 Todd Bennett (T2) Peoria Heights, Il. 38 3 4 Roger Rebholz...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb Racing Embarks on Outlaws Tripleheader After Seventh Place Florence Effort

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  The Dennis Erb Racing team made a rare trip...
Sprint Car & Midget News

David Gravel Hunts Down McFadden for River Cities World of Outlaws Win

PRIME POSITION: David Gravel Hunts Down McFadden for River Cities World...
Illinois

Connor Hamilton’s photos from WWT Raceway’s Enjoy 300 NASCAR Cup Race – 6/4/23

Connor Hamilton photos

RELATED ARTICLES

Illinois

Late Model & Sprint Car Stars to Face-off in Macon Speedway Hornets

(Macon, IL) All eyes of the racing world will be focused on Macon Speedway...
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Adams County Speedway Results – 6/4/23

9 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1-Robert Cottom; 2. 0-Jake Powers; 3....
Illinois

Connor Hamilton’s photos from WWT Raceway’s Enjoy 300 NASCAR Cup Race – 6/4/23

Connor Hamilton photos
Illinois

Photos from Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway – 6/3/23

Photos by Kevin Proot & Larry Vancil
Illinois

Busch Wins Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Kyle Busch wins Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway. Click...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©