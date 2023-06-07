Moberly Motorsports Park Results – 6/6/23

B MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 12L-Tyler Lewis[5]; 2. 25A-Cody Agee[1]; 3. 17L-Chris Leathers[2]; 4. 0-Dakota Girard[3]; 5. 59-Jamie Aleshire[8]; 6. 11-Chris Spalding[7]; 7. 30R-Charlie Rindom[10]; 8. N2-Mike Null[15]; 9. 5R-Don Randall[19]; 10. 99W-Jeremy Whitlock[18]; 11. 8S-Clayton Smith[6]; 12. 20D-Dawson David[9]; 13. 00-Kyler Girard[4]; 14. 61-Kevin Embree[17]; 15. 17K-Kelly Smith[12]; 16. 7C-Conner Chinn[11]; 17. 4M-Mike McCarty[13]; 18. 66-Hunter Gingerich[16]; 19. 4RC-Michael Bryant[14]; 20. (DNS) 28-Preston Dawson
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 25A-Cody Agee[1]; 2. 0-Dakota Girard[2]; 3. 12L-Tyler Lewis[4]; 4. 11-Chris Spalding[6]; 5. 20D-Dawson David[3]; 6. 7C-Conner Chinn[7]; 7. 4M-Mike McCarty[5]; 8. N2-Mike Null[8]; 9. 61-Kevin Embree[10]; 10. 5R-Don Randall[9]
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 17L-Chris Leathers[1]; 2. 00-Kyler Girard[3]; 3. 8S-Clayton Smith[5]; 4. 59-Jamie Aleshire[6]; 5. 30R-Charlie Rindom[4]; 6. 17K-Kelly Smith[7]; 7. 4RC-Michael Bryant[9]; 8. 66-Hunter Gingerich[8]; 9. 99W-Jeremy Whitlock[10]; 10. (DNS) 28-Preston Dawson
Qualifying 1: 1. 25A-Cody Agee, 00:21.099[10]; 2. 0-Dakota Girard, 00:21.175[9]; 3. 20D-Dawson David, 00:21.307[8]; 4. 12L-Tyler Lewis, 00:21.343[1]; 5. 4M-Mike McCarty, 00:21.577[6]; 6. 11-Chris Spalding, 00:21.835[3]; 7. 7C-Conner Chinn, 00:22.283[4]; 8. N2-Mike Null, 00:23.053[7]; 9. 5R-Don Randall, 00:23.172[5]; 10. 61-Kevin Embree, 00:23.523[2]
Qualifying 2: 1. 17L-Chris Leathers, 00:20.758[2]; 2. 28-Preston Dawson, 00:20.929[3]; 3. 00-Kyler Girard, 00:21.171[9]; 4. 30R-Charlie Rindom, 00:21.847[7]; 5. 8S-Clayton Smith, 00:21.854[6]; 6. 59-Jamie Aleshire, 00:21.929[1]; 7. 17K-Kelly Smith, 00:21.934[10]; 8. 66-Hunter Gingerich, 00:22.190[4]; 9. 4RC-Michael Bryant, 00:22.332[8]; 10. 99W-Jeremy Whitlock, 00:24.031[5]
4 CYLINDERS
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 20-Kyle Burton[2]; 2. 57-Josh Clark[1]; 3. 32D-Jeffrey DeLonjay[3]; 4. 74-Adam Melloway[5]; 5. 21-Jeremy Bell[6]; 6. 12B-Chaz Bell[7]; 7. 31-Matt Barnett[8]; 8. 47-Brad Aleshire[12]; 9. 4W-Jordan Ohaver[11]; 10. 7-Ryan Lewis[10]; 11. 8P-Isaiah Penton[4]; 12. 09D-Doug White[9]
Qualifying 1: 1. 57-Josh Clark, 00:25.032[1]; 2. 32D-Jeffrey DeLonjay, 00:25.118[6]; 3. 74-Adam Melloway, 00:26.072[2]; 4. 12B-Chaz Bell, 00:26.093[3]; 5. 09D-Doug White, 00:29.449[4]; 6. 4W-Jordan Ohaver, 00:30.851[5]
Qualifying 2: 1. 20-Kyle Burton, 00:24.775[2]; 2. 8P-Isaiah Penton, 00:25.050[5]; 3. 21-Jeremy Bell, 00:25.213[3]; 4. 31-Matt Barnett, 00:25.750[6]; 5. 7-Ryan Lewis, 00:25.761[1]; 6. 47-Brad Aleshire, 00:27.002[4]
LATE MODELS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 99-Dylan Hoover[5]; 2. 00-Matt Becker[3]; 3. 14-Kyle Graves[2]; 4. 50C-Kayden Clatt[1]; 5. 14X-David Melloway[9]; 6. 11P-Curt Potter[4]; 7. 7V-Dwane Vandelicht[11]; 8. 14V-Bill Vaughn[8]; 9. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[6]; 10. 12B-Chase Breid[7]; 11. 20-Alan Westling[10]
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 50C-Kayden Clatt[1]; 2. 00-Matt Becker[3]; 3. 99-Dylan Hoover[2]; 4. 12B-Chase Breid[4]; 5. 14X-David Melloway[5]; 6. 7V-Dwane Vandelicht[6]
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 14-Kyle Graves[1]; 2. 11P-Curt Potter[3]; 3. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[4]; 4. 14V-Bill Vaughn[5]; 5. 20-Alan Westling[2]
Qualifying 1: 1. 50C-Kayden Clatt[3]; 2. 99-Dylan Hoover[4]; 3. 00-Matt Becker[1]; 4. 12B-Chase Breid[5]; 5. 14X-David Melloway[6]; 6. 7V-Dwane Vandelicht[2]
Qualifying 2: 1. 14-Kyle Graves[2]; 2. 20-Alan Westling[3]; 3. 11P-Curt Potter[4]; 4. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[5]; 5. 14V-Bill Vaughn[1]
A MODIFIED
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 99-Dylan Hoover[1]; 2. 29-Jace Gay[2]; 3. 9-Charles Baker[5]; 4. 46-Dalton McKenney[3]; 5. (DNS) 17-Richard Kimberling
Qualifying 1: 1. 99-Dylan Hoover, 00:19.853[4]; 2. 29-Jace Gay, 00:20.250[5]; 3. 46-Dalton McKenney, 00:20.661[3]; 4. 17-Richard Kimberling, 00:21.641[1]; 5. (DNS) 9-Charles Baker, 00:21.641
SUPER STOCKS
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 24C-Josh Calvert[1]; 2. 111-Butch Bailey[3]; 3. 21X-Randy Rindom[4]; 4. B12-Curtis Barnes[6]; 5. 21-Jason Rindom[5]; 6. 14-Derrick Agee[2]
Qualifying 1: 1. 24C-Josh Calvert, 00:22.497[2]; 2. 14-Derrick Agee, 00:22.520[1]; 3. 111-Butch Bailey, 00:23.299[6]; 4. 21X-Randy Rindom, 00:24.068[4]; 5. 21-Jason Rindom, 00:25.093[3]; 6. B12-Curtis Barnes, 00:26.476[5]