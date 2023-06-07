Remainder of Historic 100 at West Virginia Motor Speedway Canceled

- Advertisement -

MINERAL WELLS, W. Va. (June 7, 2023) – The balance of the Jan Dils Attorneys at Law “Historic 100” presented by Arizona Sport Shirts that was rained out on Saturday, June 3 has been canceled.

Concerns with track speed and surface issues, as well as difficulty finding a suitable make-up date has led teams and officials to mutually agree on canceling the remainder of the event. Prior to severe storms hitting the speedway, Hot Laps, Time Trials, and Heat Race action were completed for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

West Virginia Motor Speedway is offering a $40 refund to anyone with a two-day or Saturday only general admission or pit pass armband. Those armbands can be mailed to the address below. Refunds will be issued upon receipt of armbands in the form of a check and mailed to the respective return address.

West Virginia Motor Speedway

P.O. Box 21

Paden City, WV 26159

For their efforts in Saturday’s preliminary action, West Virginia Motor Speedway will also award $1,000 to each of the 25 teams that were scheduled to start the Historic 100 A-Main on Saturday.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will have the weekend off before returning to action June 16-17 at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn. The Mountain Moonshine Classic presented by FK Rod Ends and East Tennessee Auto Outlet kicks off on Friday with twin $5,000-to-win preliminary features followed by a $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com